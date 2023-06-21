GARRETT — After months of planning, a new, nine-hole disc golf course has opened on Garrett’s north side.
The course was pared down from the original 18-hole plan due to wetland issues in Ocker Park. The major cost of the project was for concrete pads and baskets that are situated around the pond at the park.
The city took over the project last August following action by the Garrett Board of Works when a $10,000 donation from a local foundation to fund the course was denied due to state funding issues as the project was to be privately run, according to Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle.
Garrett’s Parks Department was then put in charge of installing and maintaining the course, and any donations are to be put in a new fund through the city.
Concrete supporting the baskets and pads installed last week has hardened and play has officially begun, according to Streets and Parks Department Superintendent Eric Mossberger.
The par 27, nine-hole course offers 1,905 total feet of distance, ranging from 125 feet to 290 feet per hole.
The course is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Players need to bring their own discs.
The large family park is also great for picnicking, fishing, sledding, and offers a quarter mile walking trail. The park is open to dogs year around.
