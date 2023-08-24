AUBURN — Growing up, Jim Pickett saw a historical marker of the Battle of Kekionga in Fort Wayne’s Lakeside Park.
That spawned a lifelong love of history that has resulted in a series of books about the region.
“I asked mom about it, and she said the Indians fought the Americans,” Pickett recalled. “I thought, ‘Wow, that’s kind of different.’ You think of that as being west of the Mississippi River because the movies were mostly staged out there.”
As a longtime drivers education instructor, he occasionally instructs students to drive through the area and points out the marker.
“Most of them had heard of Chief Little Turtle. I taught at DeKalb but I grew up in New Haven and I didn’t know much about Little Turtle,” he explained.
“The Taming of Kekionga 1812-1813” is the fourth in a series of books written by Pickett.
The Taming of Kekionga picks up one day after the third book, “The Siege of Kekionga,” draws to an end.
Kekionga was an Indian village located near the Lake Side neighborhood of Fort Wayne. While there were many other villages, Kekionga was considered a center of the resistance to settlers.
“At one time, Kekionga had more trade going on than Detroit,” Pickett said. “You had the three rivers that came through, plus Cedar Creek that fed into the St. Joe River.”
In the foreword of his latest book, Pickett explains The Taming symbolizes the Indian movement to stop the westward momentum of the United States.
After the siege ends, retributions against offending Indians are being directed by General William Henry Harrison. More warriors and forces from Great Britain are on the way with the purpose of destroying a fort that had been built at the headwaters of the Maumee River.
While the War of 1812 is erupting, through the Midwest, including Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and into Canada, the United States, Great Britain and Native Americans have drawn battle lines over the region.
“Harrison is not happy,” Pickett explains. “We have this peace treaty, and the Indians, along with the British, are causing a lot of problems. We’ve already had Fort Wayne under attack and the Battle of Tippecanoe has already taken place.
“During the siege, the biggest fear the Americans had inside Fort Wayne was 1,000 Indians coming up the Maumee River, along with 200-300 British soldiers and artillery,” Pickett said. “If they would have made it here during that siege, they could have blown the walls apart, and it would have been a problem. There were only about 200 Americans inside the fort and they were already surrounded by about 600 Indians.”
The first fort was located near Berry and Clay streets. The second and third forts were on Main Street near Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1.
While he doesn’t consider any book in the series as history works, Pickett says they are more of an adventure format, using both actual events and created characters to help the reader learn about the history of northeast Indiana, telling his stories from both the perspective of Americans as well as Native Americans.
The series is told from the eyes of the characters, some based on historical accounts and other characters completely made up. “It’s historical fiction,” Pickett explained. “It’s kind of a ‘you are there’ adventure story.”
In the latest story, Pickett tells one part of the story from the perspective of fictional E.J., a 15-year-old boy, and his uncle Isaac, who lost his family in an Indian raid in western Pennsylvania.
From the Native American view, Pickett created a young Indian boy, Running Deer, and his girlfriend, Morning Bird. “You’re seeing things through their eyes and they’re around the real people like Little Turtle and Chief Blue Jacket of the Shawnee, the Miami and the Delaware,” he said.
“I bring out life in Kekionga. You’ve got a lot of French and British raiders and trappers living along there,” Pickett explained. “It’s about life as well as this battle from both the American and Indian side.”
What makes his books interesting is, in addition to Fort Wayne, most of the tales are day trips. “Most of the places in all four books, you can drive there in a day and see it,” Pickett said. “A lot of the markers around Fort Wayne show where the events took place.”
While there were Indian settlements in DeKalb County, Pickett explained the land between Fort Wayne and Auburn was considered neutral territory.
Each of his books list several sources that readers can find more information for themselves.
The books include perspectives of the Battle of St. Clair, the Battle of Fort Recovery and Fallen Timbers.
“My intention was not to make this a history book or history series,” Pickett said. “It’s an adventure story, a fun way to learn our history through the eyes and actions that a person could see and listen to.
“You’re listening to the Americans as they were marching this way or down the river. You’re listening to the Indians and what they’re talking about.
“My goal is for the reader to feel like they’re part of the action.”
