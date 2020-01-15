Communication and co-parenting. Here is a topic that is about communicating with your ex.
What you communicate, how you communicate and even will you communicate with them, and yes, making a choice to not communicate is a thing.
My purpose of this topic is not so much about what, how or will you communicate to your ex, but what, how and will your child(ren) be involved in any of that? Will you, or are you intentionally or unintentionally putting your child(ren) in the middle as a messenger?
This is very common, but mostly common in a negative way for high conflict, anger and emotion-driven attitude as the result of separation or divorce.
Most parenting plans include a provision of not involving children as a messenger, but the big question is: How enforceable is that provision? So, if this is the experience for your child(ren) at the hand of your ex, please apply formula part number three: “Always do the right thing, even if your ex isn’t.” Maybe, just maybe that is what will begin change for your child(ren) not to continue being a messenger and will remove them from adult issues.
These formula parts are for sure a challenge, but they are challenges to provoke change ... for the child(ren). I hope you all have a great week.
