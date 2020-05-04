AUBURN — A bicyclist suffered injuries when he collided with a car Saturday at 4:35 p.m., the Auburn Police Department reported.
Lawrence Yarian, 44, of Auburn had abrasions to his head, face and leg, and he told police he believed his arm was broken. Police said Yarian’s wife took him to an emergency room for treatment.
Yarian told police he was riding his bike eastbound on a trail approaching Indiana Avenue, 400 feet north of the intersection with C.R. 36-A. He did not see any vehicles coming and, without stopping, tried to cross Indiana Avenue.
Julia Somers, 64, of Auburn told police she was driving southbound on Indiana Avenue when Yarian entered the street, where his bicycle struck the front passenger side of her 2012 Hyundai Elantra.
Police estimated combined damage at $5,000 to $10,000.
