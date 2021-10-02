ASHLEY — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tamara Britton, 55, of Angola was traveling west on West Street in Ashley when she reported suffering a medical emergency causing her to strike a telephone pole.
Britton sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by family members.
Her 2010 Chevrolet HHR was a total loss according to a report from the sheriff’s office. Bills Towing towed the vehicle away.
Ashley Fire Department and Parkview EMS assisted at the scene.
