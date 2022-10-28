Two people escape Auburn house fire

AUBURN — Two people escaped a burning Auburn home, but a cat and dog perished early Friday morning.
Auburn firefighters were dispatched to the fire in the 1600 block of Sprott Street at 4:13 a.m. Upon arrival five minutes later, they found the first floor fully engulfed, with heavy smoke coming from the second floor.
Two occupants of the home had already exited the residence, Deputy Fire Chief Doug Cox said. Firefighters began an aggressive interior attack on the first and second floors and conducted a search for any remaining occupants, but none were found.
Cox said the home, owned by Thad McKinley, sustained heavy fire and smoke damage on the first floor, with moderate damage on the second floor.
Firefighters had the fire under control at 4:33 a.m. and returned to service at 6:35 a.m.
The Auburn Police Department, Garrett Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS assisted at the scene. Butler firefighters were also responding to the incident, but were diverted to handle a fire alarm at an Auburn manufacturing facility.
Cox said the house fire remains under investigation by the Auburn Fire Department and Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
