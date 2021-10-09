AUBURN — United Way of DeKalb County and its COVID-19 Task Force have been discussing ways the county can benefit from the non-profit’s new Phase III COVID-19 funding set to expire by the end of the year.
The priority of the task force, which is made up of city and town officials, school administration, and other community-wide leadership, is to ensure the focus of these funds be in the human services sector so individuals and families in need are supported during the pandemic, including those who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the outbreak.
The COVID-19 Task Force has previously awarded over $30,000 between April and June of 2020 and awarded over $248,000 between July 2020 and May 2021. The third phase of this grant expires this December.
Grants awarded in Phase III will fund organizations and programs that have strong experience working to provide support for immediate basic and essential needs. Funding is designed to supplement the work of local public health, nonprofit, and human social services, and to expand local support to individuals and families experiencing hardships due to the pandemic.
To see if your organization or group qualifies, visit the United Way of DeKalb County website, unitedwaydekalb.org/covid-19. Organizations requesting COVID-19 funds must complete and submit the application found on their website by the 15th of each month to be reviewed by the task force.
For any additional questions, or to donate to the COVID-19 or general funds, call the United Way office at 927-0995 or email executive director Tyler Cleverly at tyler@unitedwaydekalb.org.
