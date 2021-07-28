AUBURN — With COVID-19 highly prevalent in DeKalb County once again, residents are hit with the reality once again to wear a mask or not.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control changed its recommendation, recommending those vaccinated and unvaccinated wear masks when indoors and in large groups. The agency took it one step further and recommended all students, teachers and staff wear masks when returning to school in the fall.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder agrees with the CDC’s decision and is recommending that residents of DeKalb County mask back up when in large groups.
Although there is no current plan to make masks mandatory, Souder is urging residents to mask up and get vaccinated if they aren’t.
“Parents of all students who can’t get immunized should definitely get immunizations to help the schools operate with fewer cases,” he said.
DeKalb County is one of 65 counties in the state where the spread of the virus is classified as high or substantial. The CDC classified “substantial transmission” as meaning there have been 50–100 cases per 100,000 over a seven-day period. “High transmission” means an area has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 over a seven-day period.
For the second day in a row, DeKalb County recorded double-digit positive cases with 17 reported Wednesday. On Tuesday, the county reported 15 cases, which came on the heels of a weekend report of 21 cases, bringing this week’s total to 53 cases with two days remaining.
The last time DeKalb County saw a one-day case count close to 17 was Feb. 12 when 18 cases were reported in the county. From that point on, cases began to subside in the county, reaching single digits in late spring and early summer.
Over the last few months, the county was seeing a weekly total around 15-17 cases, but that has gone by the wayside as the delta variant has taken hold within the state and has began to spread rapidly.
Souder said currently there are five residents in a local intensive care unit with severe cases of COVID; three of them have had the vaccination. His impression on the issue people who are getting infected are getting sicker quicker.
Souder said masking, good hygiene practices, staying home when sick and getting vaccinated is the only way to get this pandemic back under control.
“There are currently no lines at any of the pharmacies offering the vaccine in DeKalb County,” he said. “The vaccine is readily available.”
The DeKalb County Health Department and several area physicians also have supplies of the vaccine. To find the nearest vaccine site, visit vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov.
Souder is hoping that local physicians can help to get the word out and ease people’s fears about getting the vaccination.
“It is a great opportunity. People respond to their private physician,” he said.
As students look to return to school in the coming weeks, masks are still optional in all DeKalb County school districts, although that could change if cases continue to rise. Representatives from the DeKalb County Health Department and Souder are in continual contact with the area superintendents.
“My school stance, masks stay optional but they are now highly recommended,” he said. “The local superintendents are in lock step in the decision giving us a unified front.”
The vaccination rate within the county remains around 45%. Over the past several weeks, the number of new vaccinations within the county have continued to slide in the wrong direction.
Over the past few weeks, clusters of the virus have been reported in areas. A week after the St. Joe Pickle Festival, a cluster of cases was reported in and around St. Joe in the southeast corner of the county.
Last week, the county saw three children age 10 and under contract the virus.
As the cases become more prevalent again, it is affecting the younger generation. Thirty-two of this week’s 53 cases have been in residents 40 and younger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.