WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board approved numerous personnel recommendations at a special meeting Friday.
The board accepted the resignations of: food service substitute Brenda Trowbridge; food service substitute Heidi Overmyer; J.R. Watson food service employee Belinda Ellis, who will stay on as a substitute; food service substitute Terri Morr; McKenney-Harrison Elementary School teacher Karissa Miller; food service and transportation employee Sara King; Waterloo Elementary School paraprofessional Elizabeth Thomas; director of maintenance David Spade; Country Meadow Elementary School paraprofessional Deshaina Havins; food service employee Christine Woodward; and McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Brenda Liechty.
The board approved the appointments of: Waterloo applied skills paraprofessional Angelica Watson; McKenney-Harrison special education paraprofessional Amber Landreth; McKenney-Harrison intervention paraprofessional Janet Rowe; McKenney-Harrison special education paraprofessional Theresa Eagle; J.R. Watson food service employee Danielle McDonald; DeKalb Middle School food service employee Alexis Dilan; Country Meadow preschool paraprofessional Laura Grosjean; McKenney-Harison teacher Breely Taylor; Country Meadow teacher Katlin Straub; bus driver in-training Paul Cook; middle school language arts teacher Bradley Reuille; DeKalb High School biology teacher Connor Emenhiser; Waterloo applied skills paraprofessional Jessica Armstrong; Country Meadow resource teacher Brandee Hoffman; high school family and consumer science teacher Karen Ackerman; Waterloo custodian Christy Davis; McKenney-Harrison food service employee Brenda Avila; high school food service employee Rebekah Grimm; middle school food service employee Christina Hunnicutt; McKenney-Harrison food service employee Heather Irish; high school special education paraprofessional Christine Woodward; Country Meadow preschool paraprofessional Kathy Cayton; middle school food service employee Lisa Cooper; middle school sixth-grade volleyball coach Anna Schlatter; J.R. Watson long-term substitute music teacher Sarah Reasner; and J.R. Watson special education paraprofessional Erin Hoover.
