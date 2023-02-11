AUBURN — The DeKalb County Election Board met Friday and approved plans for the May 2 primary municipal election.
The board adopted a resolution establishing dates and hours for early voting.
Early voting opportunities will take place:
• Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m.-noon.
• Monday, April 24, Wednesday, April 26, and Friday, April 28, from 8 a.m-4 p.m.
• Tuesday, April 25, and Thursday, April 27, from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m.–noon.
• Monday, May 1, from 8 a.m.-noon.
“I think there’s plenty of opportunities,” said election board member Suzanne Drerup-Davis of the proposed early voting hours.
“I think this is enough hours and enough time,” board member Tara Lilly agreed.
Early voting will take place in the DeKalb County Office Building basement, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn, using the 10th Street entrance.
Election Day voting will take place Tuesday, May 2, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The election board approved a resolution amending a DeKalb County Vote Center Plan for municipal elections held in odd-numbered years.
The resolution noted not all vote center locations will be used during municipal elections held in odd-numbered years. The number will vary depending on all declarations, certifications and petitions filed with the election board, as well as the number of contested races in various cities and towns within the county.
This year, there only are contested municipal primaries in the cities of Auburn and Garrett.
The election board agreed that vote centers will be at the Auburn First United Methodist Church, Dayspring Community Church of Auburn and the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center in Garrett.
The election board also adopted a resolution allowing the counting of absentee ballots to begin any time after 6 a.m. on election day.
