GARRETT —The Garrett Eagles will host a prime rib dinner Saturday from 4:30-7 p.m.
The prime rib meal prepared by chef Chuck Blevins includes green bean almondine, baked potato, salad and French silk pie with a choice of chocolate, strawberry or caramel topping.The cost is $18 for an 8-ounce prime rib meal or $20 for a 12-ounce meal.
Entertainment by acoustic musician Ken Gibson will begin around 6:30 p.m.
The event is open to the public. Carry-outs are available but not recommended. The Eagles home is at 220 S. Randolph St. in Garrett. Pre-sale tickets must be purchased by Feb. 11.
