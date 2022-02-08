AUBURN — Some 30 years ago, Steven Franz of Hamilton, became hooked on karate, thanks to the 1984 premiere of “The Karate Kid” starring Ralph Macchio.
Today, Franz, a 6th degree black belt, still has the same passion for karate, operating two dojos in Auburn and Bryan, Ohio. His dojos are modeled after the one operated by Mister Miyagi, in the hit film, with a little emphasis on Cobra Kai.
His first dojo was opened 30 years ago.
With a passion for the ancient martial art and “The Karate Kid,” it was a natural that Franz would become hooked as “Cobra Kai” gained popularity on YouTube and Netflix. The show, in its fourth season, is set 34 years after “The Karate Kid” and continues on with the movie’s saga, featuring a handful of the original actors, including Macchio.
To Franz’s shock, the final episode of the fourth season features the Okinawan Gi (uniform), which Franz developed in 2016.
“I literally jumped out of my seat when I saw it,” Franz said. “It was better than any trophy I have ever won. It is almost as fulfilling as teaching that shy little kid who earns his black belt.
“After 42 years of training, something I designed was worn by Ralph Macchio,” he added.
Franz said he is not sure how it came to be that Macchio wore the Gi he designed, but would like to think he had a hand in it by a social media post he sent Macchio.
While watching season three, Franz sent Macchio a social media post explaining why he should wear the Gi marketed by Century Martial Arts.
Franz began design work on his Gi because he couldn’t find an affordable and reliable Gi for his students.
“It took me two years to design a Gi that would withstand everything,” he said.
He said the Gi is a quality Gi, which can be purchased for around $100. The first Gis marketed and sold out in six months.
Franz said there is currently no other Okinawan Gi like the one he developed on the market. The Gi is made of wash and wear material, which is triple-reinforced and has a particular cut. The cut of the Gi features shorter sleeves, a longer cut jacket and shorter pants allowing martial artists a full range of motion.
The recent popularity of “Cobra Kai” has brought more young people back to martial arts. His class make-up is about 70% children and 30% adults.
“It is something a lot of parents want their students to be a part of,” Franz said.
Franz’s classes feature a true form of Okinawan karate. The system is Shorin Ryu Shorinkan, which is one of the oldest and most effective systems of karate. Over 80% of the karate systems available today came from Shorin Ryu karate.
Franz travels to Okinawa each year to be reviewed and for additional training. While attending classes there, he is training directly under the supervision of Minoru Nakazato Hanshi, the son of Shugoro Nakazato Hanshi, who founded the Shorinkan branch of Shorin Ryu.
The system focuses on training for their health, body and mind. Franz also holds a Shihan (master) teaching license from the Okinawan Karate Kobudo Federation and the Shorin Ryu Shorinkan Kyokai.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.