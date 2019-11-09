AUBURN — Teens interested in learning a new game or becoming involved in a fun group are invited to stop by the Eckhart Public Library Teen Library any Friday from 5-7 p.m. for Teen Magic: The Gathering Club. Participants, both beginners and experts alike, are invited to play, learn, and discuss this card game. Card decks may be borrowed while at the club so participants can learn the game.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “Hello Girls” by Brittany Cavallaro and Emily Henry. Two teen best friends, Winona and Lucille, decide they’ve had enough with their rough home lives and go on a mission to leave their homes as soon as possible. Find this tale at the Teen Library.
Here’s what else is happening around the library campus next week:
• Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program: Homeschool students in grade school or middle school will have the chance to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Learning STEAM through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM), and interact with peers during Learning STEAM through Legos Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Bridge-a-Rama Bridge lessons: Learn to play Bridge for free Monday from 5:45-7:45 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location. Space is limited. Contact Leslie Hamman at 925-9357 or by email at hammanleslie@yahoo.com to register. This program is a partnership with Auburn Associate Tri Kappa through the Bridge-A-Rama program.
• Babies and Books: One of Eckhart Public Library’s Little Listeners Storytimes, Babies and Books is an opportunity for the library’s youngest friends to access a world of creativity and discovery. The group will meet Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza Location.
• Teen Garden Club: All are welcome for an hour of gardening fun at the Teen Library Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
• Lego Club: The group will meet Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library.
• Family Storytime: The group will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza Location.
• Story Explorers: One of Eckhart Public Library’s Little Listeners Storytimes, Story Explorers is an opportunity for growing and learning library friends to access a world of creativity and discover before heading to preschool. The group will meet Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Kids and teens can learn their way around food prep, food from other cultures, and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Children under age 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
• Brews+Books Book Club: The group will meet Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the Auburn Brewing Company, 309 N. Main St., to discuss “The Dreamers” by Karen Thompson Walker.
• Teen Magic: The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join Magic: The Gathering Club Friday from 5-7 p.m at the Teen Library.
