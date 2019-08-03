KENDALLVILLE — Kid City, a free event for families, takes place today from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. at the Noble County Fairgrounds in Kendallville.
The event will feature five “neighborhoods” to visit — arts and culture, communication, community, environment and science, and health and fitness.
Among the activities will be a woodworking station, fire trucks, farm animals and squirt gun paint art.
Admission to the event is free, and free lunches are also available to anyone younger than 18 as part of the summer feeding program.
A few vendors will also be offering other foods for sale such as porkburgers.
