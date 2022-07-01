AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 20 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I June 21-29.
Sara Ann Grogg of the 100 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except six days, for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for three days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 359 days.
Reginald C. Rogers of the 5700 block of Montavilla Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 51 days served, for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony.
Tod Scott Wolfinger of the 400 block of Westen Street, Rome City, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Reiquisha Nikaqueno Wilkes of the 14000 block of Towne Gardens Drive, Huntertown, was sentenced to 547 days in jail, all suspended except four days, which have been served, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Brandon A.J. Magers of the 900 block of Forest Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 547 days in jail, all suspended except 30 days, for possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Adrian Springer of the 3400 block of North 450 East, Columbia City, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 363 days. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Dillon Kline of the 2000 block of West 700 South, Ashley, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 245 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Donald Winchester of the 900 block of C.R. 64, Garrett, was sentenced to 94 days in jail for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for 47 days served while the case was pending.
Tammy Johnson of the 300 block of West 4th Avenue, Garrett, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served, for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joe Muzzillo of the 1200 block of Parkway Drive, Hudson, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending
Corey J. Blythe of the 400 block of North 4th Street 1001, St. Louis, Missouri, was sentenced to 540 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Ronald Brown Jr. of the 100 block of East 1st Street, Auburn, received two 545-days sentences for possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice, both Level 6 felonies. The sentences will be served at the same time.
Jayson Schaefer of the 300 block of East Railroad Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration for obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.
Joshua Sauer of the 200 block of South Britton Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 547 days of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Jason Kaleb Minnis Hughes of the 300 block of West 2nd Street, Auburn, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 65 days, for battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 65 days and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail, which is considered to have been served, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more, having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Shane Patrick Kerr of the 600 block of East King Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except two days, for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, and 60 days in jail, all suspended, for possession of paraphernalia. The sentences will be served at the same time. He received credit for one day served and was placed on probation for 363 days.
Dustin Allen Bonar of EMS B7 Lane, Leesburg, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Taylor Sipe of the 300 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was sentenced to 92 days in jail, with credit for 46 days served, for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Wendy K. Notestine of the 5500 block of C.R. 12, Butler, was fined $100 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Gordon Jenkins III of the 500 block of Devonshire Drive, Kokomo, was sentenced to 10 days in jail, with credit for five days served, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
