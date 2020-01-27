Ministry needs

The Blessed Portion Ministries has a list of general needs, including:

Clothing: men’s clothing, men’s shoes, men’s boots, socks, men’s underwear and jackets;

Shelter: sleeping bags, blankets, large thick black trash bags, tarps and tents;

Toiletries and health items: toilet paper, baby wipes, hygiene items, cough drops, lip balm, fingernail clippers, comb, brushes, razors, shaving cream, bug spray, poison ivy medicine, Advil and Tylenol;

Food and water: pop-top canned goods, water, individually wrapped snacks, such as pop tarts, cookies, crackers and soft granola bars, instant coffee, low-dollar food gift cards and fresh fruit;

Books: Christian devotionals, Bibles, word-search books, crossword puzzle books, history books or magazines.

Miscellaneous: batteries of all sizes, Fort Wayne bus passes, small radios, reading glasses, small flashlights, candles, adult-sized book bags, gift certificates to thrift stores or grocery stores to help buy what is not donated, thick comforters, candles and ponchos.

Drop-off locations for donated items are at MJS Apparel in Garrett, Auburn Massage and Wellness Center4 in Auburn, Pathway Community Church in Fort Wayne and the Hamilton Church of Christ. The items are picked up on Thursdays, ready for Friday's distribution to homeless people in Fort Wayne.

As needs vary, a weekly updated list is posted on the Blessed Portion Ministries website, theblessedportionministries.org. Updates and needs also are posted on The Blessed Portion Ministries Facebook page.

The Blessed Portion Ministries hopes to raise enough money to purchase a van that can be used to transport homeless people to church and on other outings. Monetary donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 188, Garrett, IN 46738.