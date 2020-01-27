GARRETT — The garage at the home of Gina and Tommy Burns in Garrett is lined with shelves and bins filled with items ranging from boots and sleeping bags to bug spray and lip balm.
Every Friday night, the Burnses, together with a team of volunteers, load up their van with tangible items, food and water and head to Fort Wayne to meet homeless people, whom they describe as their “friends on the streets.”
Through their nonprofit organization, The Blessed Portion Ministries, they serve about 150 people each week. They chart the founding of the ministry back to November 2011, when Tommy was going through changes in his career.
“Tommy had always wanted to do a homeless ministry. As his job was changing, he felt that God had said, ‘Now is the time to start,’” Gina recalled.
"It came at the most inopportune time," Tommy added. "It put me in a corner to act. I know it was God's way of saying this is what I need to do."
Tommy began shadowing a man who was involved in a ministry for the homeless in Fort Wayne and continued to do so for six weeks. The Burnses then formed their own nonprofit.
“We started out small,” Tommy said.
“We wanted to be able to provide food and clothing, but also wanted to bring Jesus Christ into it,” Gina added.
Each portion of food or item they provided to the homeless would be blessed by God, the Burnses explained.
Their Friday-night routine includes a stop from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in a church parking lot at Fulton and Wayne streets in Fort Wayne, where they distribute food, clothing and other items. They then circle up and pray.
From there, they go to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission to do the same. Following that stop, they go to undisclosed locations in Fort Wayne where they know they can serve the homeless.
Typically, they will serve about 150 people throughout the night.
“It’s easier to start a conversation over a plate of food,” Gina said.
As they earn the trust of the homeless people they meet, relationships are built, and on Sunday mornings they go back to Fort Wayne and pick up 20-25 people and take them to church, Tommy explained.
“We’re a Christ-centered ministry,” Tommy said. “That’s the end game. … To get them to church is the most important thing we can do in our time down there.”
Special outings also are planned for those they serve, such as trips to a hockey game, college football game or to a movie.
"It's about showing them that they are important, that Christ does love them and that they're just as important as me, or you or anybody else," Tommy said.
Gina described homelessness as being like an onion, having many layers to it. Some of the homeless people may work. Others are addicts. Some may be mentally ill, she said.
“It’s a long process of building relationships,” she said of the ministry. “We’re instilling in people, ‘You are seen, you are heard.’”
“We don’t go down and pass judgment,” Tommy added. “We meet them where they’re at.”
“It’s all level at the cross,” Gina added. “I think everybody just wants to feel heard, valued, seen.”
Tommy shared success stories of some of the homeless people to whom they have ministered. One individual they served now lives in his own home and holds a supervisory position in a men’s halfway house.
“He’s helping them with a problem he had for so long,” Tommy added.
But Tommy is quick to step back from receiving any credit for these successes.
“We are just the hands and feet of Christ. That’s all we are. It’s all we will ever be," he said.
"It’s not the Tommy and Gina show. It’s Christ, for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.