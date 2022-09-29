AUBURN — After a year hiatus, Eastside High School senior Grace Kreischer will find herself back in the show arena Friday night competing against other top DeKalb County showmen.
After winning the senior showmanship competition during Wednesday night’s beef show, Kreischer returned to the ring against two other top competitors to compete for the title of Premier Showman.
At the end of the night, Kreischer walked out of the show arena with the title her first representing the beef barn. In 2020 she won Premier Showman honors for the sheep barn.
“We had three really great competitors tonight,” said Bryce Wuthrich, beef show judge. “One hit me as they hit the gate. They were in it to win it.”
That was Kreischer’s attitude throughout the night.
She is hoping the skills she learned showing each species during the 2020 Supreme Showman show will translate into the ring Friday night at 7 p.m.
The nine-year 4-H member said she has to control her nerves when she enters the ring and throughout the show.
Kreischer said the species that challenges her the most is the goat project. That’s only because she has never shown the animals other than in the 2020 competition. Before Friday night, she will be seeking out friends who have shown goats to help strengthen her technique.
If Wednesday night’s championship steer drive is any indication, first-year 4-H member Bowen Clifford, 9, of Waterloo has a bright future.
Clifford and his market beef steer, Bull’s Eye, took home top honors as grand champion market beef steer.
“It was fun,” the young Fairfield Farmers 4-H Club member said.
Bowen picked out the steer from a local farm, according to his dad, Jim Clifford. “He just fell in love with the steer when he seen him.”
“The best part is practicing for the show by walking the steer around the farm and blowing on him to fluff up his hair to look good,” Bowen said.
His dad said Bowen has jumped right in doing everything that needs done including mixing up feed each morning.
Bowen also earned awards for his reserve grand heifer and has two champion pigs in the pig barn.
Other top award winners at Wednesday’s show were:
• Stella Dickerhoff, grand champion prospect breeding heifer;
• Stella Dickerhoff, grand champion breeding heifer;
• Caeden Moughler, grand champion beef feeder steer;
• Caeden Moughler, champion county born and breeding heifer;
• Braylon Knox, champion junior beef showman; and
• Callista Albaugh, champion intermediate beef showman.
