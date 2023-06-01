AUBURN — When Chris Straw set out to build the Straw Building in downtown Auburn, the idea was for part of its space to be occupied by a restaurant.
The building opened in 2020. Then came COVID-19.
“And so that was probably one of the worst times in history for the restaurant industry. So we didn’t have many takers for opening a restaurant and the space sat empty since we finished the building in 2020,” Straw said.
Fast forward to today and now the space at 116 S. Jackson St. is home to the 2,000-square-foot event space McIntyre Place.
“We thought, ‘Instead of it just being nothing, we could at least finish it out and see if there’s a demand for an event space downtown, to actually utilize the space instead of it just sitting here doing nothing,” Straw said of the idea to create an event space.
Straw said he talked with a man in Bloomington who runs a facility that once was a furniture factory.
“It was this old dilapidated, huge factory and they took it over and they started renovating it and were leasing out parts of the building,” Straw said.
While the man told Straw that most of the facility was “break even” where he really made his money was with an event space.
The man told Straw he rented out about 2,000 square feet for parties, small wedding receptions, events and corporate training.
“I talked to him in January time frame. He said, ‘We’re booked out through September,’” Straw recalled.
“That’s really where the idea for having an event space came from.”
Along with the event space, McIntyre Place features a catering kitchen, a full bar and two restrooms.
“We wanted it to be a premier space in downtown Auburn. I was born and raised here and I just love downtown Auburn and my hope is that this can be a space where, maybe, it’s a wedding reception and people are coming from out of town — could be their first time to Auburn — and we get to draw them here with an event space like this. But then they come and realize, ‘Wow this is a neat little town or community,’ and maybe, hopefully, want to come back to visit other parts of the city,” Straw said.
“I think one of the best features is just our location, being downtown Auburn.”
The design elements at McIntyre Place go back to the original concept of the building, Straw explained.
“We wanted the building to look like it fit in downtown Auburn , even though it’s a brand new building. We wanted it to have a look and feel like it’s always been here. And with Auburn’s automotive heritage and kind of industrial background, we wanted to take and provide a modern industrial feel to the building. So, some of the finishing touches in here — the exposed ceiling, exposed duct work, the old wood floor look, exposed brick wall — a lot of the finishes were based on that kind of chic, industrial look and feel,” Straw said.
“We wanted to bring some of that old history from Auburn back into modern day. I’ve actually had people ask, ‘So is this the original outside wall?’” he said, pointing to exposed brickwork.
“It’s all new, but we wanted it to feel like it’s always been here.”
McIntyre Place also includes some of the latest technology and boasts two 85-inch frame T.V.s that can be used to post pictures, slide shows or presentations, and an integrated sound system.
On naming the space McIntyre Place, Straw explained the site of the building had been the headquarters of the McIntyre Carriage Company.
“We struggled with the name. We went though several renditions. When we first started, the first idea was The McIntyre, but there’s actually an event space in Michigan called The McIntyre and we were afraid that was a little too close and going to get confused so we played around with different versions of McIntyre and came up with McIntyre Place and fell in love with that,” Straw explained.
The space has an official capacity of 161 people.
“That would be if you had theater seating or standing events. Depending on the different events, various things are going to work well,” Straw said
“You get more like dinner tables in here and the comfort for that is around 80, 85 people.”
Already McIntyre Place has hosted bridal showers, birthday parties, corporate training events and even a memorial service.
The space is managed by Kate Evans and bookings can be made online.
“We have days divided up into thirds. You can book the morning, the afternoon or the evening or any combination thereof,” Straw said.
Rental also includes the use of tables and chairs. Black and white linens are available for rent separately.
An open house and ribbon cutting will take place Friday at 5 p.m. There will be a cash bar and food from various northeast Indiana caterers.
“We’re just excited to be downtown Auburn,” Straw said.
“There’s an energy and a buzz around northeast Indiana and Auburn. When I talk to people who aren’t from Auburn they all comment and say ‘There’s a lot of things going on in Auburn right now.’ And we’re just excited to be one of the pieces of that.”
