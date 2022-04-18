AUBURN —In an effort to protect a “future park,” a dedicated group of volunteers recently spent several hours cleaning the 15th Street wetlands area.
The 15th Street site is listed as a “future park” on the city’s website, so an effort to protect it is underway. It, like all wetlands, is a precious resource, especially since it acts as a natural water filtration system. Wetlands are also integral in controlling soil erosion and in providing habitat to a diverse number of species.
The Auburn Conservation Team (ACT) and members of the community joined in of the effort Sunday, April 10 for the second annual clean-up day. Also partnering in the event were members of Auburn’s Water Pollution Control Department and Home Depot, who donated needed supplies — trash grabbers, work gloves and trash bags.
The event began with a short presentation by Drew Wallace, superintendent of Auburn Water Pollution Control, explaining how individual action makes a difference for both humans and wildlife in the area. Three takeaway tips included:
• if it is a handful of items, choose not to bag them at all or begin the habit of bringing reusable bags whenever you shop,
• make sure to cut open any 6-pack plastic rings, so animals are not injured or caught in them, and
• sweep up any fertilizer that you or your landscaper may leave on the sidewalks and driveways, as it can end up in our waterways and cause harmful algae blooms.
If you would like to share in ACT’s mission of “ACTing to conserve and encourage nature in our community,” visit the group’s Facebook Page facebook.com/AuburnConservationTeam or for additional information regarding stormwater pollution prevention and steps you can take to help, visit the water pollution control site ci.auburn.in.us/municipal-utilities/water-pollution-control/ or contact Wallace at 925-1714.
The group will be hosting a Cedar Creek clean-up event July 9.
