FORT WAYNE — For the protection of patients, visitors and co-workers, Parkview Health is reminding the public that health and safety guidelines remain in place at all Parkview facilities.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, face masks are required at all Parkview locations, including hospitals and Parkview Physicians Group offices. The guideline is for all patients and guests over the age of 2 and applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
Visitor restrictions also remain in place, but details vary by location. The most up-to-date visitor information can be found under “Facility & Service Updates” at Parkview.com/COVID19. Details can be found by clicking on each facility’s name.
Patients and visitors are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the guidelines before arrival.
“We appreciate the public’s help in protecting the health and safety of everyone at Parkview. By following these guidelines, you’re helping our co-workers continue to provide excellent care for the community,” said Jeffrey Boord, chief quality and safety officer for Parkview Health. “We also encourage everyone to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask indoors at any public building, and to get vaccinated for COVID-19. These measures will help slow the spread of the virus, protecting the well-being of our entire community.”
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, including answers to frequently asked questions, visit Parkview.com/covidvaccine.
