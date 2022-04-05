AUBURN — A former Garrett man received a four-year sentence for robbery, a Level 5 felony, during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday.
Cole Bowers, 22, formerly of the 1200 block of South Franklin Street, pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea agreement.
Under the terms of the agreement, Judge Monte Brown sentenced Bowers to four years of incarceration, all suspended except 309 days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and must enter and complete and after-release program.
As part of the plea agreement, charges of burglary, a Level 2 felony; criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony; and intimidation, a Level 5 felony; were dismissed.
The victim of Bowers’ crime was his grandmother, DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe noted.
At the time of his arrest, Bowers was accused of demanding money from his grandmother while holding a knife, threatening to kill her, her family, the neighbors and himself and telling her he planned to burn down her trailer while she and her dog were still inside, according to documents filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
The court heard that Bowers and his grandmother had a dispute and it “blew up,” Blythe said.
Blythe said the grandmother does not want Bowers to serve a lengthy term of incarceration and is not seeking restitution. She requested that Bowers receive mental health and substance abuse treatment, the court heard.
Blythe and Bowers’ attorney, Kevin Likes, noted Bowers has mental health challenges and a history of substance abuse.
Both Blythe and Likes noted that on his release from jail, Bowers will need a place to go to begin addressing his mental health and substance abuse issues.
“I’m worried about what happens today,” Likes said.
“I’m concerned for his safety … I’m concerned he’s going to be standing on the sidewalk wondering what to do next.”
Likes said his office would work to try and find Bowers a place at an after-release facility and asked the court to slow his release from jail until mid-afternoon after Monday’s hearing.
Brown agreed, also expressing concern for Bowers’ safety.
“I’ve got to release you today, but I’m not going to release you until any sooner than 6 p.m. tonight. Hopefully a location can be found for you to go, and arrangements for you to get there,” Brown said.
Also in Superior Court II Monday:
• Shatearra Williams, 23, of the 100 block of West 2nd Street, Auburn, received a 1 1/2-year suspended sentence and was placed on probation for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony. As a term of probation she must serve 90 days on home detention.
