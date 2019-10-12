AUBURN — The Pedal 4 Paws Poker Run and After Party raised $17,500 for the DeKalb Humane Society’s new animal shelter fund drive.
Auburn Elks Lodge 1978 sponsored the event and recently presented the Humane Society with a donation of $17,500.
“It’s a mind-blower for me,” humane society President Carolyn Shelton said about the amount of the donation. “We just appreciate what the Elks did for us.”
The event Sept. 14 saw participants tour stops in Auburn, collecting cards to form poker hands and win prizes sponsored by Shepherds Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. People could travel the route by bicycle, walking, driving or any form of transportation. Organizers said good weather helped to make the poker run a success.
The poker run was followed by a silent auction during an after-party at the Elks Lodge, featuring music by Choice.
The fund drive to build a new shelter has seen a little over $1 million committed, while waiting to hear final word on an additional $400,000, Shelton said.
The Humane Society still needs to raise $600,000 to reach its goal toward building a shelter at the corner of C.R. 11-A and C.R. 56, south of Auburn and Garrett.
The new shelter will replace a building west of Butler on U.S. 6, which has been the Humane Society’s home since it was founded in 1975. The new site will provide more space, modern features and a more central location for county residents.
