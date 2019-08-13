ST. JOE — A Republican Town Convention will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at Leighty Hall, 102 3rd St., St. Joe.
The convention will choose three candidates to run for the St. Joe Town Council on the Republican ticket in the November election.
Six people have registered as candidates for the office: Tammy Chagoya, Daniel J. Davidhizar, Randy Drake, John Jones, Tim Schweigel and Mary Simcox.
The site is the former St. Joe Town Hall.
