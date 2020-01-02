INDIANAPOLIS — Two high schools in DeKalb County achieved 100% graduation rates in 2019, according to a report this week.
Of the 27 members in Hamilton Community High School’s senior class, all 27 graduated, all with non-waiver diplomas.
“We’re obviously very proud of our graduation rate,” Hamilton Superintendent Anthony Cassel said Thursday.
At Lakewood Park Christian School, all 37 members of the senior class graduated, and 36 received non-waiver diplomas.
The report by the Indiana Department of Education lists both total graduates and those who earned diplomas that did not require waivers of state standards.
Eastside Junior-Senior High School had 91 members in its senior class. Of those, 88 graduated for a 96.7% mark, including 83 with non-waiver diplomas or 91.2%.
Garrett High School had 151 members in the senior class, and 141 graduated for 93.4%, with 125 earning non-waiver diplomas, or 82.8%
At DeKalb High School, with 290 students in the senior class, 248 graduated for an 85.5% rate, including 222 with non-waiver diplomas, or 76.6%.
Among local high schools, only DeKalb was below the state averages of an 87.3% graduation rate and 76.7% with non-waiver diplomas.
“As a district, our goal is to help each student succeed,” DeKalb Central Schools Superintendent Steve Teders said Thursday. “Many factors influence a student’s success. Once the graduation rate is released we are required to conduct an internal audit to account for and be provided an opportunity to review our graduation cohort data and update any information with documentation to support the cohort status.”
Teders added, “While documentation is attainable in many cases, it is important to note that some accountability is beyond the school’s control. For example, if a parent withdraws their student to homeschool and chooses not to sign a non-accredited nonpublic school form, then we are still held accountable for this student and thus our graduation rate percentage will be negatively impacted.
“As we reflect on our current and prior graduation rate percentages it is important to take into account that fluxes may and/or are expected each year based on an annual graduation cohort that is made up of a different group of students every year. We will continue to work towards the success of each individual student amid the ever-changing graduation requirements.”
The state averages declined from the previous year. In 2018, Indiana’s graduation rate was 88.1%, with a non-waiver graduation rate of 80.8%.
“Every day, school administrators and classroom teachers across our state dedicate themselves to academically preparing our students for success,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “There is still work to be done, and the department will continue to commit its resources to local districts, working together to ensure our children graduate prepared for life beyond high school.”
According to the Indiana Department of Education, beginning with the graduating class or 2019, a student may satisfy graduation requirements in one of four ways:
• passing the state graduation qualifying exam in grade 10;
• not passing the graduation qualifying exam but receiving a waiver from the requirement;
• successfully completing a graduation pathway, if offered by the school; or
• unsuccessfully completing a graduation pathway, but receiving a waiver from the pathway requirement, if offered by the school.
Requirements for an evidence-based waiver include completing remediation opportunities, a 95% attendance rate, grade average of C or better and written recommendations from teachers.
Requirements for a work readiness waiver include the same elements except for a work-readiness assessment in place of teacher recommendations.
Waivers also are available to students with disabilities.
