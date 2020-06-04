AUBURN — For the second day in a row, the DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents, raising the total to 45.
Three cases represent the most reported in a single day in DeKalb County since the first local case was diagnosed March 24.
The latest patients are ages 27, 31 and 33. The first two are recovering at home, and no other information was available about the third. Under a new policy change, the county does not release the patients’ genders.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” the Health Department advised in a news release. “Please wear a face covering while in public settings.”
The new cases are the 17th, 18th and 19th for DeKalb County in the past 13 days, accounting for 42% of all cases since the first diagnosis on March 24.
DeKalb still continues to have by far the fewest cases of COVID-19 among the four counties in the northeast corner of Indiana.
DeKalb County has reported an age for 43 of its 45 virus patients. The average age of those 43 patients is 40 years. Only seven are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only four of the 45 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has recorded only one death from a coronavirus patient, a 65-year-old man who died April 14 while hospitalized in Fort Wayne. He was the third DeKalb County resident to be confirmed, on April 3, as positive for the coronavirus.
