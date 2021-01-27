AUBURN — The Indiana Court of Appeals has found “ample evidence” to support a DeKalb County court’s decision to place a juvenile in the wardship of the Indiana Department of Correction.
In its decision filed Tuesday, the Court of Appeals affirmed the dispositional order of DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm, who presided over the case in juvenile court.
In his appeal, the juvenile, who is not identified, contended the court abused its discretion in not choosing a less-restrictive disposition.
In its decision, the Court of Appeals reviewed the history of the case and events that led up to the resulting disposition.
The juvenile’s case included instances in 2017 where: his mother called police because he was “being out of control”; he pushed a school resource officer and resisted the officer’s attempt to handcuff him; he spat on another person; and he repeatedly threw rocks at a deaf person, striking the person in the head. For those reasons, the state alleged the juvenile was a delinquent child.
While the case was pending, the juvenile had been expelled from school for having “over a 3 1/2-inch knife in his backpack,” the court noted.
The juvenile's mother reported to a therapist at that time that she did not know if she could handle him being home all day. In 2018, the boy pushed his mother to the ground, and his mother received an eviction notice precipitated by the juvenile igniting a fire with a lighter and an aerosol can, the Court of Appeals noted.
The juvenile admitted to committing resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness. However, prior to the disposition on that admission, the juvenile and a friend stole $1,300 and a handgun from the friend’s father’s closet. They gave the money to an adult to buy ammunition for the gun and two mini bikes, the court said.
“They then shot at geese and a house,” according to the court decision.
The juvenile admitted the theft to police, and his friend told police that the night prior to the theft, the juvenile attempted to break into 30 vehicles, taking items frorm three of them.
In those cases, the juvenile court placed the juvenile at the Youth Opportunity Center residential treatment facility. However, after about one month at the placement, the state filed a request to modify the placement, alleging the juvenile’s behavior was “so uncooperative, disruptive and disrespectful” that the facility had requested his removal immediately, the court stated.
The juvenile court granted the modification and ordered the juvenile be placed at Wernle Youth and Family Treatment Center, another residential treatment facility.
Two months after being placed at Wernle, the juvenile ran away from the facility and threatened to do so again the next day, telling staff that “he had fun when he ran away,” the court found.
The juvenile’s misbehavior continued with his conduct, including targeting other peers, inciting other residents to fight with him, punching windows, hitting another resident with a branch from a thorn bush, breaking a door handle, threatening staff, punching his own nose until it bled, spitting blood on staff, stealing from a staff member’s backpack, and hitting another resident in the face, the court noted.
In April 2019, the juvenile and two other residents scaled the wall of one of the facility's buildings and “proceeded to destroy property on the roof, laughing about it the whole time,” the court said.
A staff nurse attempted to persuade them to come down, but the juvenile took debris from the roof and threw it at her. A team leader attempted to persuade the boys to come down, but the boys responded by throwing a rock, striking the team leader on the head. The juvenile eventually came down from the roof, according to the court decision.
By August 2019, the juvenile started to show improvement, which continued for several months, and he was removed from the residential treatment facility and placed on probation.
In December, while at school, he hit another student in the face at least six times. When asked why he hit the other student so many times, the juvenile responded, “Because he wasn’t bleeding and I wanted to hurt him,” the court noted. This led to the filing of another delinquency petition. The juvenile continued to misbehave.
During a court hearing in June 2020, a probation officer reported the juvenile’s behavior was “getting increasingly more violent.” The probation officer recommended that the juvenile be placed under the wardship of the Department of Correction.
“The record is replete with instances of (the juvenile’s) continued and escalating misconduct while under supervision in less-restrictive placements,” the Court of Appeals said in its decision. “The juvenile court noted while issuing its dispositional order that it had exhausted all other options less restrictive than wardship to the DOC.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.