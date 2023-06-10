AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library has announced these activities for the week of June 12-17.
The main library is located at 603 S. Jackson St. The genealogy center is at 700 S. Jackson St. The teen library is at 705 S. Jackson St.
Monday
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, main library parking lot.
Noon-3 p.m. — Virtual Reality Mondays, main library.
Tuesday
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, library park.
2-3 p.m. — Let’s Write a Story, main library.
4-6:30 p.m. — Teen gaming night, teen library.
6-7 p.m. — Murder & Merlot Book Club, Byler Lane Winery.
6:15-6:45 p.m. — Family story time, main library.
Wednesday
10-11:15 a.m. — Let’s Write a Story open studio time, main library.
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, library park.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Teen mural painting, teen library.
Thursday
10-11 a.m. — Thursdays Together, library park.
4:30-6:45 p.m. — Knifty Knitters, main library.
Friday
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, main library.
10-10:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, main library.
3-5 p.m. — LEGO Club goes to the movies, main library.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Teen Dungeons and Dragons for beginners, teen library.
Saturday, June 17
10-11 a.m. — Guided Acres hike, Heinzerling family Five Points Nature Preserve.
