AUBURN — As work wraps up on a nearly $1 million streetscape project in downtown Auburn, Mayor Mike Ley continues to look toward and tout future development within the city.
With a light Auburn Plan Commission agenda Tuesday night, Ley took the opportunity to address the board and other city officials and elected officials who were in attendance at the meeting.
Ley touted the hour-long presentation as a “high level overview” of the things happening in the city. It also provided a vision for the future with proposed projects through 2026.
“I believe Auburn is on the verge of what I believe is the greatest development period in the city’s history, especially on the commercial side,” he said.
In looking ahead to future growth and changes along 7th Street west of downtown, Ley outlined two projects that are key for the city. Those projects include the reconstruction of the John Ketcham Drain — which will improve drainage along 7th Street — and the construction of a 7th and 15th streets connector route.
The mayor said the connector road is vital to the city’s future as the Indiana Department of Transportation has plans to construct a median down the center of 7th street from Touring Drive to Grandstaff Drive in 2026. The project will limit access to retail and food establishments along 7th Street. Once completed, motorists will only be able to turn right out of businesses.
Ley said the south side connector road — running from 7th to 15th in between Starbucks and Kentucky Fried Chicken — is part of a mixed use development that is in the planning stages along 15th Street. The connector street would also include an east-west connector allowing access to businesses from the rear. That connector would also tie into Touring Drive.
He said he looks for an announcement on the new development after the first of the year. This would allow for the connector streets to be completed before INDOT reconstructs 7th Street in 2026.
Ley said there are also talks with landowners and businesses on the north side of 7th Street, with plans to utilize West Edge Drive between AutoZone and the BP gas station. A connector road would then be constructed east and west to connect with a new development at the Ponderosa site.
Ley is hoping to include funding in the 2023 budget for engineering and right-of-ways on the north side of 7th Street. If the project moves forward, it could potentially be completed before 2026.
The presentation touted recent new development in the city, including Auburn Animal Care Clinic, which is building a new location on the east end of town, a new Pizza Hut, McAlister’s Deli, Salsa Grille and other proposed developments that haven’t been announced at this point. Ley said there are plans for three or four new restaurants planned for the former Ponderosa site.
The city is working with the county on the John Ketchum Drain project — which has a price tag of around $2 million. He said it is very advantageous for the city to work with the county on the project.
“Without this line, the development on the Ponderosa site would be very much in jeopardy of happening without the drain,” he said. “It will allow for a lot of new development.”
Annexation will help the city grow
The vision for the city’s future also includes the annexation of areas to help shore up the city boundaries as growth continues. Ley said there have been conversations with developers interested in property on each side of the city’s boundaries.
One of the first areas Ley is concentrated on is three plots of land — 213 acres — on the west side of Interstate 69 and north side of S.R. 8. The land includes 76.798 acres owned by Parkview Health Systems for future development. The land also includes 46.7 acres owned by the county, which includes the large pond and wooded area along I-69. The 55.6 acres is owned by Corporate Anderson LLC, who has planned for a mixed use residential development on the land.
With Parkview Health planning on turning dirt in 2023 on its project, Ley said the city needs to move forward on annexation of the land. He currently has signed agreements with all three property owners allowing for a simpler process.
“The development has generated extreme excitement for the area,” he said.
During the presentation, Ley unveiled a 3-dimensional model of what he calls a “vision” for the annexed area.
“We have spent a year, year and a half on this vision,” he said, in presenting the model. In doing so, he stipulated that the model is just a vision and nothing is set in stone. The final say of development of the land will be decided by property owners.
Ley said he has had good conversations with both developers and he is planning to work closely with them in the future.
Downtown improvements
With Phase 1 of the streetscape project almost complete, plans for Phase 2 in 2023 will include new sidewalks along 7th Street from downtown to the S.R. 8 corridor. Phase 2 has an estimated cost of $750,000. Future phases will replace additional sidewalks downtown.
The mayor’s vision for downtown also includes a waterfront improvement project, which was unveiled early this year. The vision — with no definite plans — calls for the reconstruction land along Cedar Creek, making it an outdoor destination for downtown Auburn. It would include various features: an amphitheater, splash pad, walking trails, playground, canoe launch, food court, beer garden and more.
The development would incorporate land on the north and south side of 7th Street to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
Other riverfront improvements include the installation of the historic CSX railroad iron bridge, which once spanned C.R. 75 east of St. Joe. Plans are for the bridge to be reconstructed across the creek on 10th Street. The walking bridge would lead to a proposed trail on the east side of the creek that would take visitors to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, DeKalb County Fairgrounds and on south to Eckhart Park and the ACD Museum.
Plans along Cedar Creek also include a bank stabilization, reconstruction project in Eckhart Park that the city is partnering with the DeKalb County Conservation District to complete, and a new vehicle bridge in Eckhart Park to replace the current one, which has been closed for several years because of structural issues.
Eckhart Park will also be installing new restrooms in 2023 to replace the old block structure on the south side of the creek. Plans are also in the works to redevelop the old DeKalb County Highway Department, which was purchased by the city to expand Eckhart Park.
In finalizing his presentation on Tuesday, the mayor urged caution on all future developments as the market has a way of driving new development in the city. He said a lot of what was presented is still in its early stages and things could change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.