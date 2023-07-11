AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners are inviting the public to weigh in on whether to opt in or out of receiving enhanced health funding from the state.
The opt-in measure provides more money to health departments, but they must agree to provide certain core public health services. DeKalb County stands to receive over $1 million in enhanced funding in 2025.
The commissioners began discussing the matter at their July 3 meeting and resumed talks on Monday.
The commissioners will have the matter as a topic of discussion again at the July 24 meeting at 9 a.m. and will accept public comment, with the intent of voting on July 31.
Last week, Commissioner Todd Sanderson said he was open to looking into the matter further but would like to sit down with DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder and DeKalb County Health Department nurse and director Cheryl Lynch and find out specifics of core services on which funding would be spent.
“I talked to Cheryl ... she seems happy about it. She thinks Souder’s on board. I’ve talked to Souder. He’s on board but I haven’t really talked to him. I want to really sit down and go over things,” Sanderson said Monday.
“My biggest concern — and I told Cheryl this — this world’s getting so crazy, I’m worried about overreach coming from the top.”
Sanderson expressed concern that, down the road, if the county opts out and has hired people for health department positions, the county then would have to terminate them.
“You can get so extreme with this, maybe, maybe, maybe this could happen and stuff and in the meantime, we’re taking money out of circulation that could actually help the health of our constituents,“ Commissioner Mike Watson said.
“And I think that’s Souder’s concern, is he thinks it could help the health, and I want to get in deeper than that,” Sanderson replied.
“My biggest concern is the governor came out with this. I hate to characterize him this way, but I don’t trust anything he throws to me as a program. I just have concerns there and I want assurance from Cheryl and Dr. Souder both that if this thing goes rogue, they won’t push to keep it. In other words, we’ll jump out immediately,” Sanderson went on.
Watson spoke in favor of seeking public comment on the matter.
“I think, considering how far out we’ve gone on public comment on a number of other things, I think there’s some interest from the public in having some comments on this too. I think that’s got to be a part of the process, to at least allow that to happen,” he said.
“I wouldn’t be opposed to a public hearing on this, if people want to have a say in this, because what I’ve gotten from the public so far has been negative. Don’t join. But I’m probably only hearing the more conservative side though,” Sanderson said.
“I think everyone’s voice should be heard on that but I’m just saying I haven’t heard one person …”
“I know there are some people who actually understand this legislation and know what it’s about that would like to have some input here,” Watson said.
“Well I understand it. I just don’t trust it, is what I’m saying. I don’t trust anything, since the state pushes the WHO (World Health Organization) and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines. It scares the hell out of me that they’re going to go woke on us and then we can opt out, I get that, but after you hire everyone, this is how things start. It scares me,” Sanderson responded.
Watson said the good part of the legislation is that it allows counties to tailor the programs according to their needs.
“We don’t have to follow same matrix on these core services that larger counties do. We can tailor this the way we want to,” Watson said.
Sanderson agreed there is flexibility in the plan.
“I don’t think we’re in any danger of losing home rule on our health care at this point,” Sanderson said.
“I just want to make sure this isn’t a back-door way for centralized medicine in the whole country before it’s over.”
Commissioners President William Hartman questioned whether counties could opt out this year and then opt in next year.
“And that was a question I had too, you know. We could go a year … we could also see is this working or not. Do we want to go through the hassle of approving it only to get back out? Do we want to miss a year’s of funding too?” Sanderson said.
Watson said partnerships with other entities to provide services “is what really makes sense.”
County commissioners have until Sept. 1 to vote to opt in to new funding.
