Hoosiers can return to church services Sunday for the first time in two months, as Indiana gradually reopens from its coronavirus lockdown.
At least a few DeKalb County churches will be resuming in-person services immediately, while most are waiting an extra week or more.
St. Andrew Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Auburn will be welcoming back its congregation this Sunday.
“We have been preparing for this since our doors closed to the public. We have a good plan in place,” said Pastor Adam Reasner.
The church building is large, and attendance on a normal Sunday is just under 100, so St. Andrew can follow state and federal guidelines to keep worshipers safe, he said.
“Even with a great plan in place, this was not an easy decision,” Reasner said. “We are taking the threat of COVID-19 very seriously. We were one of the first churches that closed its doors; weeks before a stay-at-home order was issued.”
Still, he said, “Gathering online is a poor substitute for genuine community. It’s an especially poor substitute for the worshiping community. Worship is not something we watch, worship is something we do, and we must be together to do that.”
Reasner said his church leaders decided that waiting a week or two would not be any more safe than opening Sunday.
Coburn Corners Church of Christ near St. Joe is another congregation scheduled to resume in-person services Sunday morning, while St. Joe Church of Christ is returning May 17.
New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo will be waiting until May 24.
“Although we were allowed to hold services earlier, we didn’t see the need to rush a return and potentially put lives in danger when our online church was so successful at continuing the mission to which God has called us,” said New Hope’s Executive Pastor Adam Diehl.
“We believe the church is not and never has been a building,” Diehl said. “… at the onset of the Coronavirus shutdown, we aimed to create an Online Church experience that included virtually connecting with other people and live, private prayer. I think we’ve done just that. This upcoming Sunday, we’re even planning to include a water baptism in our online service; the Christian church is unstoppable.”
Northeast Indiana’s Catholic churches also will reopen May 23-24. Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades lifted his suspension on public services, effective for that weekend.
“Mass attendance that weekend and following will need to be limited in order to observe the necessary social distancing within our churches,” Rhoades wrote. “There will no doubt be some challenges, so I ask everyone to be patient. This is new territory for all of us. We want to accommodate as many people as is safely possible.”
Rhoades instructed people attending services to wear face masks.
“We must follow all directives of the state and Church,” said Father Jim Shafer, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett. He said priests have received nine pages of instructions to implement.
St. Joseph will resume its daily Mass schedule on Tuesday, May 26. Daily Mass will take place in the main church, so congregants can observe social distancing and the mandatory wearing of masks.
“In this time, especially, we do not want to make each other sick,” Shafer said.
For the next two weekends, The Church at Garrett will hold drive-in services in its parking lot at 1370 S. Randolph St., where people can listen to the services from their vehicles. If weather doesn’t cooperate, the service will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
The Church at Garrett is aiming for May 24 to hold the first in-person service in its sanctuary, with social distancing implemented to spread out seating as much as possible. Worshipers will be asked to remain in family-household groups, not hug or touch others and wear masks, according to Matt Cordes.
Bulletins or offering plates will not be used, and children should stay with their families at all times. Members at high risk for infection will be asked to consider staying home and watching a streamed service.
“Wednesday night services and corporate prayer meetings will be on hold until we have a clearer picture of the overall virus situation,” said Cordes. “There is intense cleaning protocol that must happen after every gathering, and that would be prohibitive with multiple meetings per week.”
The Auburn Presbyterian Church also will host worship in the church parking lot this Sunday at 10 a.m. For safety reasons, everyone should remain in their cars, the church said.
While the church has been closed, worship services, Bible Study and other church meetings have been taking place virtually. Pastor David Lawrence said the church session meets in a week and will decide when to resume in-person worship.
The Auburn Church of the Nazarene has chosen June 14 as the date to open its building for in-person worship, so long as there has not been a surge in coronavirus cases and the implementation of further restrictions, Pastor Doug Thomas said.
Measures such as social distancing, hand-sanitizer stations and offering masks will be in place, he added.
“We’re really trying to keep everybody safe and healthy and being cautious,” he said.
Auburn First United Methodist Church also will reopen June 14, after an abrupt change in course last week.
“We have to be flexible, as we discovered. We spent Monday making plans to open on May 17, and then the bishop came out two hours later and said June 14,” said Senior Pastor Jim Farrer.
“We believe it is still wise to plan ‘in person’ worship no sooner than June 14,” Indiana United Methodist Bishop Julius C. Trimble advised. He added, “… all congregations are encouraged to consider gathering plans that are more conservative than the ones allowed in stages 2-5 of the state plan.”
The final decision was left to local churches, but Auburn’s congregation will follow the bishop’s recommendation.
“We have so many people that would try to come who are probably in the vulnerable range,” Farrer said about deciding not to open May 17.
When it reopens next month, the Auburn church will follow a long list of precautions. Among them: every other pew will be kept open; Bible and hymnals will be removed so people don’t touch them; dismissal will be organized, one row at a time; and no coffee or doughnuts will be served after church.
“I think we’re all anxious to get back in the sanctuary,” Farrer said.
The June 14 service will come just in time for Farrer to say his farewells. It will be his final Sunday before leaving after six years in Auburn. He will become pastor for a church in Noblesville and take a key role with Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis.
“It’s a little tougher on me,” Farrer said about returning to services just in time for good-byes. “I’ll survive.”
