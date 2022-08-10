AUBURN — The DeKalb County Extension 4-H Youth Development and Purdue University is sponsoring a farming and agricultural communication workshop in August.
The workshop will focus on communication and graphic design as it relates to the agriculture industry. Graphic designers will be on hand to help youth design their own ag issues poster. The posters will be displayed during the DeKalb 4-H Free Fall Fair.
The workshops will teach students the skills needed to bridge the gap between the general public and producers. The need for effective agriculture communicators in the workforce has been growing fast int he last few years. The workshops give students the chance to explore a career option and gain skills necessary for college or the workforce.
Other topics of discussion include how to use APA citations and research effectively. Students will also learn effective public speaking. Purdue University staff from the agricultural communications departments will be on hand to teach youth how to use social media effectively to communicate to the public.
The workshop is geared toward those students in high school. Youth that attend all three sessions can claim workshop credit for two species of their choice for 2022-23 4-H year.
The workshops presented by the Noble and DeKalb counties Purdue Extension offices will be from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 29 and Aug. 31 and Sept. 2 at the DeKalb County 4-H Exhibit Hall, 708 S. Union St., Auburn.
Those interested in signing up for the workshops can do so at https:// bit.ly/agissues. For more information contact the DeKalb County Extension Office at 925-2562.
