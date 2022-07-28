AUBURN — The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department will host its Back to School Bash Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Eckhart Park, 1501 S. Cedar St.
Families can enjoy a variety of interactive games hosted by local organizations including Eckhart Public Library, Auburn Kiwanis Club, The Gathering, Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana Michiana, Auburn General Discount Store, Bowen Center, DeKalb Pride, Women’s Care Center, Image of Hope Ranch, Brightpoint, The JAM Center, and Junior Achievement.
There will be free food, while supplies last, a bounce house, and a backpack giveaway sponsored by the Auburn Kiwanis Club, with 264 backpacks filled with school supplies that will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.
The Back to School Bash is sponsored buy Metal Technologies, Auburn Essential Services, Auburn Kiwanis Club and The Brown House.
“We are very thankful for how involved our community is and we could not hold this event without the help and support of our sponsors,” said Auburn Parks and Recreation Department program director Erin Elliott.
