AUBURN — Two weeks after being appointed chief of the Auburn Police Department, Corey Heffelfinger received more recognition from the city during Thursday’s Board of Works and Public Safety meeting.
Heffelfinger was presented with a plaque by Mayor Mike Ley for his 25 years of service to the department.
The presentation opened Thursday’s meeting which didn’t have a lot of action items on the agenda.
In a continued effort to bring additional housing to the community, infrastructure plans were approved for Phase 9 of Bear Creek Estates off of C.R. 52 southeast of the city. Thursday’s plans that were approved will provide the needed infrastructure for 46 residential lots.
Phase 9 of the project is the last phase.
During the meeting, Heffelfinger asked the board for permission to hire Casey Koenes as a first-class patrolman to fill an open position on the force. The board gave unanimous approval.
He also asked for approval to accept a grant from the Small Rural Town Body Worn Camera Program for the purchase of five body cameras and the needed equipment.
Heffelfinger said the grant is something that was applied for by retired Chief Doug Harp.
The city was one of seven departments to be awarded the grant. They will receive $13,962, which is about half of the cost of the cameras. That will equip all of the officers on the force with a body worn camera.
The city began implementing best practice for the use of body worn cameras in 2021.
The board also approved the street closures in downtown Auburn for Auburn Main Street’s 2022 calendar of events, which includes First Friday events, Discovery Historic Auburn and the farmer’s market.
First Friday events for 2022 include: Winter Fest on Feb. 4, which always includes ice carvings and Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 7.
Discover Historic Auburn will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at James Plaza.
The farmer’s market will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. spring through fall on Saturday.
