DART transportation program has a 'great year'

AUBURN — DeKalb County’s DART transportation program experienced a “great year,” DeKalb County Council on Aging executive director Tracy Bell reported Monday.
Bell spoke to the DeKalb County Commissioners during their meeting Monday morning and offered an overview of the past year.
She said the transportation program has 16 drivers, up from six drivers when Bell joined the agency in 2021.
“We have exceeded where we wanted to be,” she said, noting DART had 18 drivers prior to COVID-19.
The program also expanded from three routes to seven or eight, Bell added.
Bell reminded the commissioners of the fare increases, which went into effect Jan. 9.
Travel within DeKalb County is $5 per passenger per stop within the same town or city or $6 if a rider goes from town to town, Bell said. Fares for out-of-county trips increased by $10 and are $35 for a one-way trip and $50 for a round trip, Bell said.
“So far, we’ve not had any issues with that in the community. I got quite a bit of backlash on it on social media,” Bell said, adding that she tried to reiterate inflation and gas prices necessitated the increase.
Fares had not been raised since 2017, Bell told the commissioners.
“It’s just a much-needed valuable resource in the county. They were glad to still have it and pay a couple of dollars more for riding than to lose it altogether,” Bell said.
“It’s still a good bargain,” said Commissioners President William Hartman.
Bell said discounts also are available if riders purchase a punch card.
“We’ve tried to keep it at low as possible for the community knowing there’s a lot of people that rely on this transportation. At the same note, with gas prices, and repairs is the big one right now,” Bell said.
“Vehicle maintenance has been challenging for the year. For the most part, we’ve been able to keep our vehicles in good shape in order to keep them on the road.”
Bell said the agency still is waiting to receive a 2021 Transit that was ordered in 2020.
“The problem is all of our Transits are over 150,000 miles, so at this point, it’s becoming necessary. We’re doing everything we can to keep them on the road.”
Bell said DART vehicles made a total of 18,118 trips for the year, traveling a total of 172,718 miles.
Bell said she is looking into the possibility of offering advertising services on vehicles this year.
“Maybe that’s a way we could increase our revenue,” she added.
“I think we had a great year and I think we’re going to continue to grow, as far as rides,” Bell said.
