AUBURN — Monday will see the final meeting of the Hoosier Warbirds at 2822 C.R. 62, just south of the DeKalb County Airport. The Hoosier Air Museum will be relocating to the J. Kruse Educational Center on C.R. 11-A.
Monday’s speaker will be Phil Allison, who has considerable knowledge of local history and will be speaking on early aviation in and around Auburn. He will also be discussing the connection between E.L. Cord and the Stinson Aircraft Co. The Hoosier Air Museum’s V-77 Stinson is scheduled to be donated to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum when the air museum relocates.
The museum will open at 6 p.m. Monday, with the program beginning at 7 p.m.
Monday’s meeting will offer a chance to see the museum in its current format one last time. Ice cream and cookies will be served, and all are welcome, the Warbirds organization said.
