BUTLER — Butler is running out of available space for new home construction in the northwest corridor, the City Council heard at Monday’s meeting.
City Planner Steve Bingham reviewed a map showing one available lot remaining in the Chapman Trails Phase 2 section, platted in 2006. Chapman Trails Phase 2 includes all of Independence Street and part of West Liberty Street.
All of the 16 lots in adjacent Chapman Trails Phase 1, directly to the east, have had new houses built on them since that section was platted in 1998.
Further to the east and northeast, the Mayerknoll Addition Plat 3, platted in 1996, has 11 houses built. Another 14 lots are for sale and available for new home construction in the 500 block of West Liberty and the 400 and 500 blocks on both sides of Westward Drive, according to Bingham’s map.
“I think this is indicative that Butler is drawing some attention for new housing development,” Bingham said.
Industrial developments could draw more people to build in Butler, he added.
With a gas line now extended under the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks at the east end of Butler, Forest River Products, at 685 E. Main St., is looking to expand one of its existing buildings and erect a new manufacturing building in 2020, Bingham said.
The former Hendrickson Suspension building on Eastern Avenue has been purchased, with a new business looking to start there.
City Council President Eric Johnson presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Ron Walter.
By separate 4-0 votes, City Council members Ron Baker, Beth Chrisman, Tammy Davis and Jerry Eldridge approved three ordinances.
The 2020 budget and tax rates passed unanimously. Butler’s anticipated budget is $3.349 million. The general fund at $1.66 million, the motor vehicle highway fund at $638,300 and the special fire protection territory general fund at $360,160 account for the biggest budget categories.
The overall 2020 tax rate is $1.5464 per $100 of assessed value.
In separate ordinances, the City Council approved 2020 salaries for elected officials, appointed officials, employees and police officers.
Mayor-elect Mike Hartman will receive $15,600 next year, an increase from $13,000 paid this year to Mayor Ron Walter.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck will be paid $46,895 in 2020, an increase from $44,295 she is receiving this year.
Each City Council member will receive $4,000 next year, compared to $3,800 paid this year.
The police chief will receive up to $2,396 per pay period next year, with the assistant chief being paid up to $2,013 per pay period.
A first-class patrolman with up to five years of experience will be paid up to $1,708 per pay period. A first-class patrolman with 6-10 years experience will be paid up to $1,762 per pay period. A probationary patrolman will be paid up to $1,480 per pay period.
Utility department laborers will be paid up to $30 per hour. Laborers paid from the motor vehicle highway, park and cemetery funds will receive up to $30 per hour next year.
The second reading of the vendor and food truck ordinance also was approved Monday.
The ordinance requires mobile vendors, food trucks, push carts, peddlers and transient merchants that sell goods, wares or merchandise on a door-to-door basis or in public spaces including streets, sidewalks or alleys to obtain licenses from the city. Available licenses range from one day at $25 up to one year duration at $300.
Churches, schools, benevolent and fraternal organizations would need licenses, but are exempt from any fees as long as their proceeds go to religious, educational or scientific purposes according to the ordinance.
Under the ordinance, all food trucks, mobile vendors and mobile food vendors must have completed an independent safety inspection within the last two years.
Street Department Superintendent Frank Thomas said more than 280 water meters have been replaced this year. There has been difficulty in replacing meters located inside residences. Efforts have been made to contact those owners.
City crews will flush fire hydrants and begin winterizing hydrants next week, he added.
Butler Indiana Happenings will host a craft and vendor fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Street Department Building No. 3 on Depot Street. Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said the event will include activities for children, a Christmas tree lighting and a visit from Santa Claus.
Butler was three points shy of being awarded a grant from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs for south side stormwater separation, Public Works Manager Dan Hudson said. City officials recently met with OCRA representatives about the grant application.
Butler will apply for the next grant cycle, with the City Council to hold a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. Hudson said OCRA officials asked for more information from citizens affected by stormwater issues.
