'The Art of Conservation' features Indiana waterways

FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Museum of Art is pleased to present “Indiana Waterways: The Art of Conservation,” an exhibition of 100 paintings in oil, watercolor and pastel.
The exhibition is traveling throughout the state and will be on exhibit beginning Jan. 14 and running through March 19.
The 100-painting collection, shown in its entirety in Fort Wayne, will feature more than 25 rivers, streams, and tributaries by five artists using three mediums.
Accompanying the exhibition is a 200-page signed and numbered limited-edition book featuring all the artworks with essays on conservation of waterways by three Hoosier writers.
Using art, the exhibition evokes the fantastical beauty where the waterways wind through dramatically varied terrains — some plummeting 90 feet over shear rock, others cascading through limestone or prairie grass fields.
Just under the surface of all this water lies a complex subtext that the book and essayists explore.
Together the traveling collection, book, and public discussions through December 2023 bring public awareness to the need to restore and protect the 65,000 plus miles of the state’s waterways — many of which, according to the EPA, still are not safe for human contact since monitoring began in the 20th century.
The multi-year painting project is funded by grants from the Indiana Arts Commission, Indiana Humanities, Izaak Walton League of America — Indiana Division Foundation, and contributions by more than 100 individuals through the non-profit Art Nature Consortium.
After its fall 2022 debut in Indianapolis and its next showing in Fort Wayne the exhibition will tour other venues until its close in December 2023 at the Hoosier Salon in New Harmony.
General admission to see this exhibition at the museum is free for Museum of Art members, $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors 65-plus, and $25 for families. General admission is free for everyone on Thursdays from 5-8 p.m. Veterans, active military personnel and their families receive free general admission.
Fort Wayne Museum of Art gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
