AUBURN — A toy drive and sale to benefit Toys for Tots will take place this weekend at Quiet Knight Hall, 1721 Wayne St., Auburn.
Hours are Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Toy donations will be accepted. Four vendors will be selling fresh baked goods, crafts and antiques. Proceeds from sales will go to Toys for Tots in DeKalb and Steuben counties.
The event is sponsored by No More Walls ministry, pastored by Tammi VanDyke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.