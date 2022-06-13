WATERLOO — A caucus will be held by the DeKalb County Republican Party to fill two vacancies on the Grant Township Board.
The vacancies are to fill the seats held by Glen Hartman, who recently passed away and Mae Hartman, who recently resigned from her seat.
A caucus will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at the Waterloo Grant Township Library Community Room, 300 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
Those wishing to fill the seat must be a resident of Grant Township and a registered Republican. Persons interested in filling the position must notify DeKalb County Republican Chairman Richard Ring, 72 hours prior to the caucus date and time.
Questions can be directed to Ring at rick@dekalbcountygop.com or 925-0075.
