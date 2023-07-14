Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.