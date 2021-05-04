WATERLOO — DeKalb High School presented more than $3 million worth of scholarships and other awards during its Senior Awards Night program, Monday in the main gymnasium.

The program concluded with presentation of the annual Outstanding Senior Awards, selected by teachers in each academic department. Winners are:

Art — Penelope Swift; Business — Tyler DeWitt; English — Lydia Norton; Mathematics — Logan Stahly; Music — Olivia Benbow; Science — Jala Collins; Social Studies — Riley Winebrenner; Technology — Wesley Bender; Vocational — Sydney Hefty; World Language — Joy Seigel.

Community Organizations presented scholarships in more than 40 categories. Recipients are:

Dr. James R. Watson Memorial Scholarship — Olivia Benbow and Sydney Hefty

James R. Watson Student Leadership Team Scholarship — Sonia Chaudhari

James R. Watson PTO Scholarship — Sonia Chaudhari and Kelsey Ternet

Waterloo Elementary Student Leadership Scholarship — Katie Gaddis

Recker Family Basketball Scholarship — Cole Richmond

American Red Cross Scholarship — Jordan Williams

Auburn Associate Tri Kappa Joyce Eyler Memorial Scholarship — Olivia Fetter

Auburn Associate Tri Kappa Nellie Weaver Scholarship — Emily Samuelson

Delta Kappa Gamma Scholarship — Penelope Swift

Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club Leo Club Scholarship — Katie Gaddis

Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club Craig Taylor Vocal Scholarship — Jackson Gaddis

Auburn Lions Club Scholarship — Jessica Jauregui

Auburn Kiwanis Scholarship — Blake Lude

Auburn Kiwanis Good Citizen Award — Emily Eshbach and Blake Gilpin

Auburn Knights of Columbus Scholarship — Sydney Hefty and John Voirol

Auburn Rotary Club Kelso Davis Memorial Scholarship — Grant Jordan

Beacon Credit Union Scholarship — Paige Winebrenner

Chad Uehlein Memorial Scholarship — Rafe Worman

Country Meadow Parent Lighthouse Team Scholarship — Christina Yarian

DeKalb Chamber Partnership Tilson KingScholarship — Paige Winebrenner

DeKalb County Extension Homemakers Scholarship — Sydney Hefty

DeKalb Dramatic Arts Scholarship — Zaira Finderson

DeKalb Speech Team Scholarship — Lydia Norton

DeKalb Educators Association Scholarship — Madison Schultis and Kelsey Ternet

DeKalb Farm Mutural Insurance Company Scholarship — Tyson Conley, Sydney Hefty and Paige Winebrenner

DeKalb Young Farmers Scholarship — Sydney Hefty

Dr. Michael K. Webb Memorial Scholarship — Aiden Bryan

Hicksville Bank Scholarship — Kelsey Ternet

Robert and Rhoda Little Scholarship —Evan Snider and Christina Yarian

The Peoples Charitable Foundation Marcile Watson and Marie Schulthess Scholarship —  Morgann Leslie

Indiana 4-H Foundation Scholarship — Sydney Hefty

The James Foundation Scholarship — Morgann Leslie and Madison Schultis

Craig Koenig Memorial Scholarship — Jack McComb, Grace Snyder and Penelope Swift

Launch Tank DeKalb Scholarship — Emily Eshbach

Shane Lewis Memorial Scholarship — Brooke Bowers

McKenney-Harrison PTO Marilyn Gurtner Scholarship — Tanner Collins and Lydia Norton

Michael Durst Memorial Scholarship — Paige Pettis

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship — Penelope Swift

Nucor Foundation Scholarship and Education Fund — Tanner Collins, Jaden Gustafson, Skyler Plummer and Lillian Walls

        

Sons of the American Legion DeKalb Squadron 97 Scholarship — Nicole Blevins, Kendall Close,  Kenna Close, Katie Gaddis, Haylee Harvey, Ian Heimann, Carla Hicks and Madison Schultis

Steel Dynamics Scholarship — Justin Blohm, Jackson Gaddis, Katie Gaddis, Kilah McPheeters-Fugate, Thomas Papera, Gweneth Siders, Grace Snyder and Jaxson Sutton

Tri Kappa Academic Scholarship — Sydney Hefty, Mallory Jarrett and Lydia Norton

Tri Kappa Community Service Scholarship —  Emily Eshbach, Carla Hicks, Jack Pontius and Madison Schultis

Trine University Scholarships — Wesley Bender, Jordyn Hamman, William Holben, Chandler Hutton, Meghan Kruse, Isaiah Littrell, Blake Lude, Nolan Nack, William Potter, Julia Shores, Logan Stahly, Penelope Swift, Kelsey Ternet, Rafe Worman, Ryan Zigler

Waterloo Lions Club Scholarship — (Academic) Morgann Leslie, (Vocational) Grant Jordan

The program recognized DeKalb High School seniors who will be entering the United States Military following graduation:

United States Military Academy — Sarah Platt

Air Force — Tristen Adams and Hayden Thompson

Army — Atticus Refner and Scarlett Smith

Indiana Air National Guard — Matthew Vetter

Navy — Ty Bell  

The school recognized awards from colleges, universities and other scholarship programs:

Olivia Benbow — Purdue University Trustee Scholarship and National Recognitions Programs Scholarship

Lillian Brown — Ball State University Academic Presidential Scholarship, Evan Bayh 21st Century Scholarship

Sonia Chaudhari — Indiana University Provost Scholarship, Physicians Health Plan Scholarship

Jala Collins — Purdue University Fort Wayne Army ROTC Scholarship

Tyson Conley — University of Saint Francis Founder’s Scholarship

Emily Eshbach — Indiana University-Purdue University Of Indianapolis Lilly Family School of Philanthropy Thomasson Scholarship; Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Student Of The Year Scholarship; Respect Team/ Life 360 Scholarship; Philanthropic Educational Organization STAR Scholarship

Jacob Hanes — Purdue University Fort Wayne T/F Scholarship

Sydney Hefty —  2021-22 BASF/ASA Soy Scholarship Award; Marquardt Farm Scholarship; John and Janet Davis Scholarship; Indiana 4-H Foundation Senior Year Scholarship; Purdue University Presidential Scholarship Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award

Ian Heimann — Ball State University Scholars Award

Jessica Jauregui — Indiana University Provost Scholarship and Rea Scholarship

Mikenzie Lalonde — University of Saint Francis President’s Scholarship

Curtis Martin — North East Indiana FAME Program, SDI and Ivy Tech

Lydia Norton — Indiana University Provost’s Scholarship

Jacob Nusbaum — Manchester University Dean’s Scholarship and Esports Scholarship

Matthias Rowe — James River College Academic Merit Award and Ministry Leadership Award

Madison Schultis — Huntington University Faculty Scholarship and Promise Grant

Gweneth Siders — Indiana University Provost Scholarship

Evan Snider — Purdue University Fort Wayne Presidential Scholarship

Maylie Urick — Indiana Tech Elite Scholarship

John Voirol — Purdue University Fort Wayne Scholarship

Paige Winebrenner — IUPUI Bepko Scholars and Fellows Program Scholarship

Christina Yarian — Wilmington College Academic Achievement Scholarship and Ruth Esther Fisher-Durham Endowed Scholarship

DeKalb High School presented these awards:

Advanced Placement Scholars Award — Lillian Brown, Sarah Brown, Sonia Chaudhari, Tyson Conley, Julian Dove, Cailyn George, Connor Hanes, Jacob Hanes, Shiloh Higgins, Alexis Hinkle, Mallory Jarrett, Jack Mccomb, Paige Mcwhorter, Max Oswalt, Paige Pettis, Gweneth Siders, And Penelope Swift

AP Scholars With Honors — John Voirol, Paige Winebrenner

AP Scholar With Distinction — Riley Winebrenner

Art League Scholarship — Penelope Swift

Scholastic Gold Key Award — Penelope Swift (four Gold Keys), Olivia Benbow (three Gold Keys), Blake Gilpin, Katlyn Melson and Emma Potter (one Gold Key each)

College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program — Olivia Benbow and Lillian Brown

National Merit Scholarship Commended Scholars — Lillian Brown and Sonia Chaudhari

C.E. Young Award Pepsi Scholarship — Trestan Kern

Oren Grandstaff Pepsi Award Athletic Scholarship — Sarah Brown

DeKalb New Tech Awards: Responsibility Award — Evelyn Carnahan; Respect Award — Ian Heimann; Leadership Award — Zaira Finderson; Community-Minded Award — Jack Pontius

Jobs for American Graduates — Scarlett Smith, JAG Region 3 Critical Thinking First Place; Miranda Garcia, JAG Region 3 First Place Career Competition; Kaylie Knight, DeKalb High School JAG Outstanding Senior

Community Foundation of DeKalb County Voices of Philanthropy Award — Olivia Fetter And Sydney Hefty

Foreign Exchange Students — Alice Chioatero (Italy), Amaia Gimenez Lallana (Spain), Chiara Grimoldi (Spain), Mette Hess (Germany) and Shawna Lemke (Germany)

Director’s Award For Chorus — Dylan Burger

National School Choral Award — Chandler Hutton and Kelsey Ternet

John Phillip Sousa Award — Parker Morton

Louis B. Armstong Award — Jacob Hanes

Patrick S. Gilmore Award — Olivia Benbow and Matthew Vetter

President’s Education Awards for Outstanding Educational Excellence

Silver Award (cumulative grade-point average of 9.0-9.9) — Allison Burton, Kendall Close, Tyson Conley, Tyler Dewitt, Fayth Edmondson, Jade Frye, Adeline Gillespie, Solomon Goodwin, Jordyn Hamman, Jacob Hanes, Haylee Harvey, Kalyn Heffley, Cameron Hoff, Avery Houser, Brianna Inman, Morgann Leslie, Paige Lower, Curtis Martin, Braeden Mcintire, Brielle Miller, Nolan Nack, Jacob Nusbaum, Skyler Plummer, Jack Pontius, Emma Potter, William Potter, Grace Puglise, Cole Richmond, Madison Schultis, Hayden Thompson, Angel Tincher, Jordan Williams, Kai Zacharias, Ryan Zigler

Presidential Gold Award (grade-point average of 10.0-12.0 and higher) — Tristen Adams, Joshua Allen, Chaniyah Allmaras, Kaila Barkhaus, Olivia Benbow, Logynn Bishop, Tiegan Blasch, Nicole Blevins, Brooke Bowers, Audrey Brown, Lillian Brown, Sarah Brown, Aiden Bryan, Dawn Burch, Dylan Burger, Evelyn Carnahan, Sonia Chaudhari, Kenna Close, Jala Collins, Tanner Collins, Owen Cooper, Alexander Davenport, Julian Dove, Aric Ehmke, Emily Eshbach, Olivia Fetter, Zaira Finderson, Kayla Fleming, Katie Gaddis, Cailyn George, Blake Gilpin, Connor Hanes, Sydney Hefty, Ian Heimann, Carla Hicks, Shiloh Higgins, William Holben, Landon Holwerda, Mallory Jarrett, Jessica Jauregui, Trestan Kern, Mikenzie Lalonde, Jacob Leming, Jack McComb, Katlyn Melson, Jacob Myers, Lydia Norton, Max Oswalt, Paige Pettis, Sarah Platt, Corey Price, Emily Samuelson, Joy Seigel, Gweneth Siders, Evan Snider, Grace Snyder, Logan Stahly, Autumn Storey, Penelope Swift, Kelsey Ternet, Maylie Urick, John Voirol, Paige Winebrenner, Riley Winebrenner, Willow Wolf, Rafe Worman, Christina Yarian

