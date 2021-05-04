WATERLOO — DeKalb High School presented more than $3 million worth of scholarships and other awards during its Senior Awards Night program, Monday in the main gymnasium.
The program concluded with presentation of the annual Outstanding Senior Awards, selected by teachers in each academic department. Winners are:
Art — Penelope Swift; Business — Tyler DeWitt; English — Lydia Norton; Mathematics — Logan Stahly; Music — Olivia Benbow; Science — Jala Collins; Social Studies — Riley Winebrenner; Technology — Wesley Bender; Vocational — Sydney Hefty; World Language — Joy Seigel.
Community Organizations presented scholarships in more than 40 categories. Recipients are:
Dr. James R. Watson Memorial Scholarship — Olivia Benbow and Sydney Hefty
James R. Watson Student Leadership Team Scholarship — Sonia Chaudhari
James R. Watson PTO Scholarship — Sonia Chaudhari and Kelsey Ternet
Waterloo Elementary Student Leadership Scholarship — Katie Gaddis
Recker Family Basketball Scholarship — Cole Richmond
American Red Cross Scholarship — Jordan Williams
Auburn Associate Tri Kappa Joyce Eyler Memorial Scholarship — Olivia Fetter
Auburn Associate Tri Kappa Nellie Weaver Scholarship — Emily Samuelson
Delta Kappa Gamma Scholarship — Penelope Swift
Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club Leo Club Scholarship — Katie Gaddis
Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club Craig Taylor Vocal Scholarship — Jackson Gaddis
Auburn Lions Club Scholarship — Jessica Jauregui
Auburn Kiwanis Scholarship — Blake Lude
Auburn Kiwanis Good Citizen Award — Emily Eshbach and Blake Gilpin
Auburn Knights of Columbus Scholarship — Sydney Hefty and John Voirol
Auburn Rotary Club Kelso Davis Memorial Scholarship — Grant Jordan
Beacon Credit Union Scholarship — Paige Winebrenner
Chad Uehlein Memorial Scholarship — Rafe Worman
Country Meadow Parent Lighthouse Team Scholarship — Christina Yarian
DeKalb Chamber Partnership Tilson KingScholarship — Paige Winebrenner
DeKalb County Extension Homemakers Scholarship — Sydney Hefty
DeKalb Dramatic Arts Scholarship — Zaira Finderson
DeKalb Speech Team Scholarship — Lydia Norton
DeKalb Educators Association Scholarship — Madison Schultis and Kelsey Ternet
DeKalb Farm Mutural Insurance Company Scholarship — Tyson Conley, Sydney Hefty and Paige Winebrenner
DeKalb Young Farmers Scholarship — Sydney Hefty
Dr. Michael K. Webb Memorial Scholarship — Aiden Bryan
Hicksville Bank Scholarship — Kelsey Ternet
Robert and Rhoda Little Scholarship —Evan Snider and Christina Yarian
The Peoples Charitable Foundation Marcile Watson and Marie Schulthess Scholarship — Morgann Leslie
Indiana 4-H Foundation Scholarship — Sydney Hefty
The James Foundation Scholarship — Morgann Leslie and Madison Schultis
Craig Koenig Memorial Scholarship — Jack McComb, Grace Snyder and Penelope Swift
Launch Tank DeKalb Scholarship — Emily Eshbach
Shane Lewis Memorial Scholarship — Brooke Bowers
McKenney-Harrison PTO Marilyn Gurtner Scholarship — Tanner Collins and Lydia Norton
Michael Durst Memorial Scholarship — Paige Pettis
Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship — Penelope Swift
Nucor Foundation Scholarship and Education Fund — Tanner Collins, Jaden Gustafson, Skyler Plummer and Lillian Walls
Sons of the American Legion DeKalb Squadron 97 Scholarship — Nicole Blevins, Kendall Close, Kenna Close, Katie Gaddis, Haylee Harvey, Ian Heimann, Carla Hicks and Madison Schultis
Steel Dynamics Scholarship — Justin Blohm, Jackson Gaddis, Katie Gaddis, Kilah McPheeters-Fugate, Thomas Papera, Gweneth Siders, Grace Snyder and Jaxson Sutton
Tri Kappa Academic Scholarship — Sydney Hefty, Mallory Jarrett and Lydia Norton
Tri Kappa Community Service Scholarship — Emily Eshbach, Carla Hicks, Jack Pontius and Madison Schultis
Trine University Scholarships — Wesley Bender, Jordyn Hamman, William Holben, Chandler Hutton, Meghan Kruse, Isaiah Littrell, Blake Lude, Nolan Nack, William Potter, Julia Shores, Logan Stahly, Penelope Swift, Kelsey Ternet, Rafe Worman, Ryan Zigler
Waterloo Lions Club Scholarship — (Academic) Morgann Leslie, (Vocational) Grant Jordan
The program recognized DeKalb High School seniors who will be entering the United States Military following graduation:
United States Military Academy — Sarah Platt
Air Force — Tristen Adams and Hayden Thompson
Army — Atticus Refner and Scarlett Smith
Indiana Air National Guard — Matthew Vetter
Navy — Ty Bell
The school recognized awards from colleges, universities and other scholarship programs:
Olivia Benbow — Purdue University Trustee Scholarship and National Recognitions Programs Scholarship
Lillian Brown — Ball State University Academic Presidential Scholarship, Evan Bayh 21st Century Scholarship
Sonia Chaudhari — Indiana University Provost Scholarship, Physicians Health Plan Scholarship
Jala Collins — Purdue University Fort Wayne Army ROTC Scholarship
Tyson Conley — University of Saint Francis Founder’s Scholarship
Emily Eshbach — Indiana University-Purdue University Of Indianapolis Lilly Family School of Philanthropy Thomasson Scholarship; Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Student Of The Year Scholarship; Respect Team/ Life 360 Scholarship; Philanthropic Educational Organization STAR Scholarship
Jacob Hanes — Purdue University Fort Wayne T/F Scholarship
Sydney Hefty — 2021-22 BASF/ASA Soy Scholarship Award; Marquardt Farm Scholarship; John and Janet Davis Scholarship; Indiana 4-H Foundation Senior Year Scholarship; Purdue University Presidential Scholarship Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award
Ian Heimann — Ball State University Scholars Award
Jessica Jauregui — Indiana University Provost Scholarship and Rea Scholarship
Mikenzie Lalonde — University of Saint Francis President’s Scholarship
Curtis Martin — North East Indiana FAME Program, SDI and Ivy Tech
Lydia Norton — Indiana University Provost’s Scholarship
Jacob Nusbaum — Manchester University Dean’s Scholarship and Esports Scholarship
Matthias Rowe — James River College Academic Merit Award and Ministry Leadership Award
Madison Schultis — Huntington University Faculty Scholarship and Promise Grant
Gweneth Siders — Indiana University Provost Scholarship
Evan Snider — Purdue University Fort Wayne Presidential Scholarship
Maylie Urick — Indiana Tech Elite Scholarship
John Voirol — Purdue University Fort Wayne Scholarship
Paige Winebrenner — IUPUI Bepko Scholars and Fellows Program Scholarship
Christina Yarian — Wilmington College Academic Achievement Scholarship and Ruth Esther Fisher-Durham Endowed Scholarship
DeKalb High School presented these awards:
Advanced Placement Scholars Award — Lillian Brown, Sarah Brown, Sonia Chaudhari, Tyson Conley, Julian Dove, Cailyn George, Connor Hanes, Jacob Hanes, Shiloh Higgins, Alexis Hinkle, Mallory Jarrett, Jack Mccomb, Paige Mcwhorter, Max Oswalt, Paige Pettis, Gweneth Siders, And Penelope Swift
AP Scholars With Honors — John Voirol, Paige Winebrenner
AP Scholar With Distinction — Riley Winebrenner
Art League Scholarship — Penelope Swift
Scholastic Gold Key Award — Penelope Swift (four Gold Keys), Olivia Benbow (three Gold Keys), Blake Gilpin, Katlyn Melson and Emma Potter (one Gold Key each)
College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program — Olivia Benbow and Lillian Brown
National Merit Scholarship Commended Scholars — Lillian Brown and Sonia Chaudhari
C.E. Young Award Pepsi Scholarship — Trestan Kern
Oren Grandstaff Pepsi Award Athletic Scholarship — Sarah Brown
DeKalb New Tech Awards: Responsibility Award — Evelyn Carnahan; Respect Award — Ian Heimann; Leadership Award — Zaira Finderson; Community-Minded Award — Jack Pontius
Jobs for American Graduates — Scarlett Smith, JAG Region 3 Critical Thinking First Place; Miranda Garcia, JAG Region 3 First Place Career Competition; Kaylie Knight, DeKalb High School JAG Outstanding Senior
Community Foundation of DeKalb County Voices of Philanthropy Award — Olivia Fetter And Sydney Hefty
Foreign Exchange Students — Alice Chioatero (Italy), Amaia Gimenez Lallana (Spain), Chiara Grimoldi (Spain), Mette Hess (Germany) and Shawna Lemke (Germany)
Director’s Award For Chorus — Dylan Burger
National School Choral Award — Chandler Hutton and Kelsey Ternet
John Phillip Sousa Award — Parker Morton
Louis B. Armstong Award — Jacob Hanes
Patrick S. Gilmore Award — Olivia Benbow and Matthew Vetter
President’s Education Awards for Outstanding Educational Excellence
Silver Award (cumulative grade-point average of 9.0-9.9) — Allison Burton, Kendall Close, Tyson Conley, Tyler Dewitt, Fayth Edmondson, Jade Frye, Adeline Gillespie, Solomon Goodwin, Jordyn Hamman, Jacob Hanes, Haylee Harvey, Kalyn Heffley, Cameron Hoff, Avery Houser, Brianna Inman, Morgann Leslie, Paige Lower, Curtis Martin, Braeden Mcintire, Brielle Miller, Nolan Nack, Jacob Nusbaum, Skyler Plummer, Jack Pontius, Emma Potter, William Potter, Grace Puglise, Cole Richmond, Madison Schultis, Hayden Thompson, Angel Tincher, Jordan Williams, Kai Zacharias, Ryan Zigler
Presidential Gold Award (grade-point average of 10.0-12.0 and higher) — Tristen Adams, Joshua Allen, Chaniyah Allmaras, Kaila Barkhaus, Olivia Benbow, Logynn Bishop, Tiegan Blasch, Nicole Blevins, Brooke Bowers, Audrey Brown, Lillian Brown, Sarah Brown, Aiden Bryan, Dawn Burch, Dylan Burger, Evelyn Carnahan, Sonia Chaudhari, Kenna Close, Jala Collins, Tanner Collins, Owen Cooper, Alexander Davenport, Julian Dove, Aric Ehmke, Emily Eshbach, Olivia Fetter, Zaira Finderson, Kayla Fleming, Katie Gaddis, Cailyn George, Blake Gilpin, Connor Hanes, Sydney Hefty, Ian Heimann, Carla Hicks, Shiloh Higgins, William Holben, Landon Holwerda, Mallory Jarrett, Jessica Jauregui, Trestan Kern, Mikenzie Lalonde, Jacob Leming, Jack McComb, Katlyn Melson, Jacob Myers, Lydia Norton, Max Oswalt, Paige Pettis, Sarah Platt, Corey Price, Emily Samuelson, Joy Seigel, Gweneth Siders, Evan Snider, Grace Snyder, Logan Stahly, Autumn Storey, Penelope Swift, Kelsey Ternet, Maylie Urick, John Voirol, Paige Winebrenner, Riley Winebrenner, Willow Wolf, Rafe Worman, Christina Yarian
