AUBURN — A Grabill man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for stalking by Judge Monte Brown in a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday.
Bradley Chivington, 37, of the 14000 block of Main Street, pleaded guilty to the Level 5 felony as part of a plea agreement that capped any executed sentence at three years.
Brown sentenced Chivington to six years of incarceration, with 2 1/2 years to serve, and 3 1/2 years of probation. He must serve the first nine months of probation in Serenity House or an equivalent residential treatment facility.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, police were called to meet with a woman in Butler on Oct. 25. The woman told police Chivington had been texting her that day and had left her a voicemail message. The woman had a protection order stating that Chivington was not to contact her, the affidavit said.
The woman’s phone had 22 text messages, several missed calls, and a recording from Chivington, stating, “I’m going to rape you, I’m gonna cut your eyelids off, sit you in front of a mirror and put a ******* bag over your head so you can watch yourself not breathe,” the affidavit said.
During Monday’s hearing, Chivington’s attorney, William Joseph Carlin Jr., acknowledged the allegations were “horrifying.” Carlin said Chivington had a history of methamphetamine use and wanted to get treatment.
He noted Chivington has served 231 days in jail while the case has been pending and asked the court to consider suspending any further executed time and place him on lengthy probation with the term that he is to complete a residential treatment program.
Chivington told the court he has a long history of drug and alcohol abuse.
“I was out of my mind on drugs when this happened,” he said.
“I would never have followed through with this.”
“I don’t want to live like this any more,” Chivington told Brown.
“I’m begging, begging, begging you for help.”
DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe noted Chivington’s criminal history includes two prior felony and 13 prior misdemeanor convictions.
Blythe also said he disagreed with the notion that Chivington had not had the opportunity to get treatment in the past.
Blythe said an assessment found Chivington was a high risk to reoffend and that the community’s safety is a factor that weighs heavily in the case.
Blythe said a three-year executed sentence would be appropriate.
Brown said he accepted the fact that Chivington was at the point where he wants to get help, but added that he had had plenty of opportunity and did not seek it out.
“You’ve done nothing to help yourself in terms of self-help,” Brown told Chivington.
As part of the plea agreement, related charges of intimidation and invasion of privacy, both Level 6 felonies, were dismissed.
Also in Superior Court II Monday, Gilbert Martin of the 900 block of East 15th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to two years in prison for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and 180 days of incarceration for battery, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served consecutively. Martin received credit for 186 days served while the case was pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.