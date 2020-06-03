AUBURN — Bill Walters, building inspector for DeKalb County, retired Friday after his lifelong service to DeKalb County.
Friday ended his second stint with DeKalb County government as the building inspector. He came to DeKalb County government first on Jan. 20, 1993. After six years, Walters entered retirement for the first time at the end of 1999. Four years later, he returned full-time to help fill in until a replacement could be found. That phase of his career lasted 16 years.
Besides being the building inspector, Walters has given his life’s work to public service, beginning with his service in the U.S. Army from 1953–1955.
After leaving the Army, Walter started at the Auburn Fire Department on June 2, 1969. He became the fire chief under Mayor John Foley from 1972-1975. In 1991, he retired from the Auburn Fire Department but to this day continues as a volunteer firefighter with the Jackson Township and Waterloo fire department. Last year, he was honored for 50 years as an active firefighter.
“With his many ‘Bill-isms,’ there certainly isn’t a good one-liner that can’t make you belly laugh,” said County Zoning Administrator Chris Gaumer, “Bill has been known for ‘adjourning’ every department-head meeting in a timely fashion. He is respected among the many contractors of which he inspects their work.
“Bill will work a couple more weeks to offer training and insight to the new building inspector, Jeff Martin, but has rightly earned his retirement,” Gaumer wrote. “Thank you, Bill, for your service to our country and to your service to DeKalb County.”
