AUBURN — Leslie Friedel is the newest board member to join the Auburn Main Street’s board of directors.
“We are so thrilled to have her join our team and share her expertise with us,” said Finchum, Main Street executive director Ann Finchum.
Friedel is a lifelong resident of northeast Indiana. She lives in Auburn with her husband, Adam, and son, Kai. She currently serves as the CEO of Stillwater Hospice, which serves 12 counties in northeast Indiana, including DeKalb County.
Friedel has over 15 years in nonprofit leadership in the health care sector. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in social work from the University of Saint Francis and a Master’s Degree in social work from Indiana University. She is a licensed health facility administrator and a licensed social worker.
She currently serves on the Indiana University Fort Wayne School of Medicine board and the IUFW School of Social Work Board. She also serves as the treasurer of the Indiana Hospice and Palliative Care Organization board as well as secretary of the Alliance for Human Services board. Friedel participated in the second cohort of DeKalb LEADS.
Friedel is thrilled to serve on the Auburn Main Street board and share her passion for the Auburn community.
Auburn Main Street’s mission is to collaborate with the community to promote, advance, and preserve a vibrant historic downtown rich in art and culture and inviting for all.
For more information, visit @AuburnMainStreet or the website, AuburnMainStreet.org.
