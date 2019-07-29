AUBURN — Worldwide Auctioneers will feature a 1948 Tucker Model 48 Sedan in its 12th annual Auburn Auction on Labor Day weekend.
Restored by Classic & Exotic Service, the Tucker will be offered for sale without reserve on Saturday, Aug. 31, with all proceeds benefiting the Mayo Clinic’s cancer research program.
Chassis 1052 was the original test chassis for Tucker Automatic and has been the recipient of multiple concours d’elegance awards, the auction company said.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for all of us to participate not only in selling this exceptional car, but also in celebrating the wonderful philanthropic gift that’s taking place,” said John Kruse, Worldwide Auctioneers’ principal and auctioneer.
“Preston Tucker died of cancer in 1956,” said Jay Follis, a Tucker historian, “so to look at this car and realize that the next buyer helped push cancer studies and research with the Mayo Clinic ahead, Preston Tucker would never have dreamt of that … a dream that he had has really morphed into something completely different.”
This year’s Auburn Auction will be an expanded, two-day event, scheduled for Aug. 30 and 31 at the company’s new headquarters in Kruse Plaza, formerly the Kruse Museum and Expo Center, south of Auburn.
The weekend kicks off with the Dakota Discoveries Collection set for bidding on Friday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m. More than 300 lots of memorabilia and a number of cars from the collection will sell, all at no reserve.
On Saturday, Aug. 31, starting at 2 p.m., the Roaring Twenties Museum Collection’s 300 lots of memorabilia all will be offered at no reserve.
Highlights of Saturday’s sale will include a 1955 "Fuel Injection Special" Indianapolis 500 Streamliner, with an aerodynamic design conceived for two-time Indy 500 Winner Bill Vukovich, built by legendary Indy car builder Quin Epperly for the 1955 Indy 500.
Along with The Auburn Auction, Worldwide’s annual calendar includes The Pacific Grove Auction, scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 15, on the Monterey Peninsula,; The Scottsdale Auction in Arizona in January; The Texas Classic Auction in April; and stand-alone auctions of significant private collections such as the Corpus Christi Old Car Museum Auction, slated for Oct. 4-5 in Texas.
The company has just confirmed the addition of its inaugural Riyadh Auction and private sales Salon to this year’s schedule, to be held in Saudi Arabia from Nov. 21-26 in collaboration with the General Entertainment Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bonnier Events.
