HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board Monday adopted a resolution that will allow voters to decide in November whether to continue to impose a property tax of up to 44 cents per $100 of property value to ensure that the schools stay open.
Currently, the district has an operating referendum tax rate of an additional 44 cents per $100 of assessed property value. It was approved in November 2012 and expires at the end of this year.
The district is pursuing a second referendum on a proposed property tax increase to operate the schools, after a failed referendum last November. Residents in the district voted last fall against increasing property taxes by 71 cents per $100 of property value. The rate would have replaced the current 44-cent level.
During a work session last week, Superintendent Tony Cassel recommended maintaining the 44-cent rate. If approved by voters in November, the rate would continue for eight years.
When the current referendum rate ends in December, unless voters approve a new rate, the district would have a projected $1.7 million shortfall next year and would not be able to continue to operate, Cassel has said.
The previously proposed 71-cent referendum rate was based on projected birth rates and did not take into account student transfers or move-ins, Cassel said.
"I believe we can operate efficiently at 44 (cents)," Cassel said. "Our (enrollment) numbers are growing. ... We've been fiscally conservative. We've watched our money."
The referendum question now will be submitted to the state Department of Local Government Finance for its approval.
In other business Monday, the board voted to modify working hours for certified employees. Currently the work day runs from 7:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. For the 2019-20 school year, hours will be 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 a.m., with Wednesdays being 7:25 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. when professional development takes place. Instructional minutes are not affected by the change, Cassel said.
Cassel said the adjusted hours are "in appreciation of the work they (staff) do on a daily basis."
Cassel reported plans are in the works to open the school library to the community beginning in August. Plans call for the library to be open to the community on Thursdays from 5-8 p.m. and one Saturday each month.
"I'm excited about that. It's been needed in the community," Cassel added.
Board President Mark Gould noted Cassel has completed his first year as superintendent in the district. He was hired as interim superintendent last July and as superintendent the following month.
"We appreciate the fact that you're here," Gould told Cassel.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of Shannon Beard, who served as head boys basketball coach, summer basketball coach, varsity boys golf coach, English teacher and academic bowl coach; Brad Hennessey in his role as assistant volleyball coach; and math teacher Jenn Steyer.
Hennessey was approved as the new head boys basketball coach, summer basketball coach and athletic coordinator. Other new hires were chemistry and science teacher Bryan Iddings, elementary teacher Amber Skees and assistant volleyball coach Victoria Hill.
