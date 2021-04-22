AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
In total, 171 cases have been confirmed in the first 22 days of April — an average of 7.8 per day. However, in the past seven days, the county has reported 79 cases for an average of 11.3 per day.
Thursday’s new patients include one from birth to age 10; five between 11-20 years old; two between ages 21-30; one from 31-40 years old; one in the 41-50 age bracket; one between 51-60 years old; and two in the 61-70 age bracket.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder noted that over the past two days, seven of the 24 news cases are school-age children.
Of the 171 cases reported in April, only eight involve patients over the age of 70.
The new patients bring the total to 4,168 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
A total of 78 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department.
