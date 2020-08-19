Today, I am speaking to the "non-parents" as I continue with this mini-series about non-parents.
As a non-parent, there are many boundaries that should be considered, but in my opinion, there are four boundaries that I consider to be most important and they are:
1. Respect the co-parenting relationship your significant other has with their ex and what they are trying to do for their child(ren).
2. Respect any co-parenting/parenting plan and any court orders that are already in place.
3. Never talk bad about the other parent to, or in front of the child(ren).
4. Never do anything that would make the other parent feel threatened by the relationship you have with their child(ren).
This all really boils down to respect and "best interest" of the child(ren). When talking about boundaries for a non-parent, there really should be a clear understanding of expectations for nothing to happen, that could be considered crossing a boundary, or controversial. Some examples could be, discipline, changing a hairstyle, undermining other home expectations ... just to name a few. These are real examples of crossed boundaries that angered a few of my workshop attendees.
This may seem very simple, until something happens and you or your ex express anger about it. So, when having a discussion about this subject and setting a standard of expectations for a non-parent, there needs to be clarity for fairness and respect to all.
I hope you all have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.