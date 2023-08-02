340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Announcement
As there has been a change in courier service, delivery of materials from other libraries are running slower. Library staff asks patrons to be patient during this transition.
Upcoming activities
• The annual Friends of the Butler Public Library book sale will take place Aug. 9-15. Aug. 14 is $2 bag day. Aug. 15 is free day.
• A knitting class from 9-10:30 a.m. for all levels of ability will be at the library each Monday, from Aug. 21 to Oct. 2.
Youth activities
• Graphic novel night, grades 3-5, 4:40-5:40 p.m. each Monday the library is open.
Adult and family activities
• Tai chi classes take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open. New students can begin at any time. Classes are priced at $60 for six weeks.
• Chair yoga meets at 9 a.m. each Tuesday the library is open. Cost is $15 for six weeks.
• Visit Ms. Teya for the weekly children’s craft.
• Beginners’ book club (grades K-2) meets at 3:30 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• The Tall Tales book club (grades 3-5) meets at 4:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• Toddler Time (ages 0-2 years) meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday the library is open.
New titles available
Biographies: “Everybody’s Favorite: Tales from the World’s Worst Perfectionist” by Lillian Stone. “Pappyland: A Story of Family, Fine Bourbon and the Things that Last” by Wright Thompson.
History: “Under a Flaming Sky: The Great Hinckley Firestorm of 1894” by Daniel Brown.
Entertainment: “How to Survive History: How to Outrun a Tyrannosaurus, Escape Pompeii, Get off the Titanic and Survive the Rest of History’s Deadliest Catastrophes” by Cody Cassidy.
Home and garden: “The Little Book of Dog Care: Expert Advice on Giving Your Dog Their Best Life” by Ace Tilton Ratcliff.
Literature and fiction: “High Time” by Hannah Rothschild. “Silence for the Dead” by Simone St. James. “The Idea of Love” by Patti Callahan Henry. “Counting Lost Stars” by Kim van Alkemade.
Large print: “Never Give Up” by Tom Brokaw.
Teen: “Blue Bloods After Death” by Melissa de la Cruz.
Children: “Alligators and Crocodiles” by Gail Gibbons. “Bridges” by Marc Majewski. “Hardware Helper!” by Dana Regan. “Joy, to the World” by Kai Shappley and Lisa Bunker. “Let’s Go to the Museum” by Luisa Vera.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services. A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
