AUBURN — The filing date for DeKalb County residents interested in running for open school board races in DeKalb County has come and gone, with 15 contestants between four districts placing their names on the ballot.
The non-partisan seats will be up for election during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
DeKalb Central
Opposing incumbent Greg Lantz for the at-large seat on the DeKalb Central Board of Education are Sarah Garman and JB Samuelson.
Incumbent Timothy Haynes is being challenged by Tony Baker for the Grant/Richland township seat.
DeKalb Eastern
Incumbents Kelly Brown, Richard Musser and Sherri Strock are unopposed for their seats.
Brown filed for election to the Wilmington Township seat. Musser filed for the seat representing Concord/Newville/Spencer/Stafford/Troy townships. Strock filed for the City of Butler/Wilmington Township seat.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District
Board President Tamara Best will be challenged for her at-large seat by Luke Ice.
Matthew B. Freeze, Brianne Haiflich and Charles Ostman have filed for election to the Garrett City seat. That seat currently is held by Larry Getts, who chose not to file for re-election.
Hamilton Schools
Incumbent April Holden will retain her seat as a member at-large as she is running unopposed. Brandy Depriest will be running unopposed for the District 1 seat.
